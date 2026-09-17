India’s semiconductor industry is entering its next growth phase, with Dutch major ASML planning to build a local supply chain. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said growth is unfolding across manufacturing, R&D, talent, and design.

India’s semiconductor industry is entering its next phase of growth across manufacturing, equipment, research, talent and chip design, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, as Dutch semiconductor equipment major ASML begins building a local supply chain in the country.

ASML's Strategy for Indian Market

At SEMICON India 2026, several global semiconductor companies outlined investment and expansion plans in India. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also met Wayne Allan, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategic Sourcing and Procurement Officer at Dutch semiconductor equipment major ASML Holding, who discussed the company’s plans to expand its presence in the country.

“We need to build a supply chain before we can do manufacturing because we don’t want to be shipping parts in for manufacturing. We want to be able to build a supply chain locally, so this is going to take some time,” he said in the interaction with the Minister.

He added that ASML has started engaging with potential suppliers in India and that the initial response has been encouraging. The company is also engaging with industry peers, including Applied Materials and Lam Research, to learn from their experience in the Indian market. “We are just getting started, so we are getting names of suppliers and starting to have those engagements now. This is quite encouraging already,” Allan said. (ANI)

Semicon 2.0: Focusing on Skilled Workforce

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Semicon 2.0 will focus on developing a skilled workforce, with plans to train one lakh technicians for semiconductor manufacturing. “Young people who want to join the semiconductor manufacturing sector will undergo systematic training programmes aligned with industry requirements, enabling them to work in factories being established under the Semicon Mission,” he said.

India's Growing Position in Global Semiconductor Landscape

Vaishnaw said a stable foundation has been established for India’s semiconductor industry. "A stable foundation has been established for the semiconductor industry in India, and future growth is now unfolding across various areas—including materials, machines, new fabs, new ATMP units, R&D, talent, and design."

As per the Minister, India’s design capabilities and talent pool are positioning the country as a major global destination for semiconductor design and manufacturing. “Considering India’s design capabilities and the talent available in the country, the world wants India to emerge as a major semiconductor destination, both for design and manufacturing,” he said.

The fifth edition of SEMICON India 2026 is a three-day national convention on the country's semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, being held from September 17 to 19 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi on the theme ‘Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem’. (ANI)