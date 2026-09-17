HCLTech has launched HCLTech Pulse, a dedicated business unit to accelerate AI-led transformation for fast-scaling enterprises with revenues between $500 million and $5 billion, aiming to unify technology services and drive commercial expansion.

HCLTech Launches 'Pulse' for AI-Led Transformation

Global technology services provider HCLTech announced the launch of HCLTech Pulse, a dedicated business unit designed to accelerate artificial intelligence-led transformation for fast-scaling enterprises, according to an HCLTech press release.

The new unit directly focuses on mid-tier organizations reporting annual revenues between USD 500 million and 5 billion. The initiative aims to help these businesses modernize their existing technology foundations, adopt artificial intelligence safely, and drive commercial expansion.

Market Opportunity and Expert Insight

Enterprises in this revenue bracket traditionally relied on stitching together niche vendors to handle strategy, platforms, operations, and technical implementation. HCLTech Pulse consolidates these requirements by aligning data, artificial intelligence strategy, engineering, platforms, cybersecurity, and business-process transformation into a unified agenda, moving clients past isolated trial runs.

Peter Bendor-Samuel, Founder and Executive Chairman of Everest Group, noted the economic scale of this enterprise group. "This segment represents an approximately $400 billion global technology-services opportunity and is growing at 7–9% annually," Bendor-Samuel stated. He added that market demand favors unified vendors as mid-tier companies transition from pilot phases to operational use. "As these organizations move from AI experimentation to scaled deployment, the market will reward providers that combine deep technology expertise with industry context and an integrated delivery model," Bendor-Samuel added.

CEO on Reimagining Business with AI

Commenting on the shift in business operations, C Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of HCLTech, pointed out the structural changes brought by artificial intelligence. "AI is rewriting the economics of growth," Vijayakumar said. "The real advantage goes to enterprises bold enough to reimagine their processes from the ground up, not just automate what already exists, and to do it safely and responsibly."

He added that "HCLTech Pulse combines our AI, engineering, cyber, data and industry expertise to help enterprises rethink how work gets done and turn AI investment into measurable business value."

Addressing a Key Service Gap

Ashish Kumar Gupta, Global Head of the New Business Incubation Group at HCLTech, described the business unit as an answer to a persistent service gap in the corporate segment. "HCLTech Pulse is our response to a clear, unmet need," Gupta stated. "HCLTech serves many clients at this stage of scale and understands that the greatest value comes from bringing the right focus, senior attention and platform investments to each client's priorities."

Gupta noted that the setup provides businesses with an all-in-one engagement structure. "HCLTech Pulse brings a sharp focus to simplifying transformation and accelerating time to value, so these organizations can pursue their ambitions with a single, accountable partner," he added.

Core Services and Strategic Goals

The unit targets critical operational modernization, covering responsible artificial intelligence implementation, cloud transitions, cybersecurity, enterprise platforms, managed operations, and software engineering. Through this specialized delivery framework, HCLTech seeks to provide fast-scaling clients with governance standards and infrastructure needed to sustain competitive positioning. (ANI)