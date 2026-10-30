India's fisheries sector is transforming into a technology-driven industry, focusing on value-added processing, cold-chain development, and market-oriented chains to enhance productivity, sustainability, and livelihoods for fish farmers.

Modernizing India's Fisheries Sector

India's fisheries sector is set to move beyond traditional production towards value-added processing, mobile marketing and technology-driven enterprises, with its future growth expected to depend on stronger market-oriented value chains, improved logistics and sustainable market development, according to a statement by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The release noted that India's fisheries sector is emerging as a technology-driven industry, strengthening food security, rural livelihoods, employment and export earnings.

Furthermore, the fishery’s sector is undergoing a transformation driven by value addition, cold-chain development, modern processing, mobile marketing and startup-led innovations, the Ministry noted. “Enterprises are now rapidly adopting modern technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, drone technology, smart cold chain systems, and precision aquaculture to improve traceability, productivity, quality assurance, and post-harvest management,” it said, adding, such initiatives are helping reduce losses, improve profitability and strengthen the fisheries value chain.

Government Initiatives and Infrastructure

“Value addition is emerging as an important tool in transforming India's fisheries sector from a primary production activity to a diversified and market-oriented enterprise,” it said, highlighting, this transformation is supported by a series of public investments and targeted policy initiatives. To support the sector's growth, the government has committed Rs 39,272 crore through flagship initiatives, including the Blue Revolution Scheme, Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Samriddhi Yojana (PM-MKSSY) and Kisan Credit Card (KCC), it noted.

Additionally, “With an investment of Rs 3,393.85 crore, 46,500 facilities have been developed, including fish transportation systems, retail and wholesale fish markets, kiosks, feed mills, ice plants, cold storage, and value-added enterprise units. Moreover, five modern, smart fish markets are being developed,” the release said.

The Role of Women and Future Outlook

Notably, Women have emerged as a significant force in India's fisheries sector, especially in post-harvest operations and small enterprises, where value addition has opened up new opportunities for income generation and entrepreneurship. Overall, “The future of the Indian fisheries sector will depend not only on increased fish production, but also on building resilient and market-oriented value chains that connect fishermen and fish farmers to consumers through innovation, transportation, processing, and sustainable market development,” the Ministry said.

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