CAG Sanjay Murthy attended the international audit conference in Hanoi, highlighting digital transformation, institutional independence, and the role of technology in enhancing global public sector audit standards and governance effectiveness.

CAG Participates in Global Audit Conference

Sanjay Murthy, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and Chair of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI), participated in the International Conference on “Supreme Audit Institutions in a Changing World: Vision, Institutional Framework and Innovation” held on 27 October 2026 at the National Convention Centre, Hanoi, Vietnam. The Conference was hosted by the State Audit Office of Viet Nam (SAV) and brought together Heads and representatives of Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) from various countries to deliberate on the evolving role of SAIs, institutional development, emerging audit challenges and innovation in public sector auditing.

The CAG of India delivered the welcome remarks in his capacity as Chair of ASOSAI at the inaugural session of the Conference. He highlighted the importance of institutional independence, a strong legal mandate and professional integrity in ensuring credible public audit. Emphasising the need for SAIs to remain responsive to a changing governance environment, he underscored the importance of anticipating emerging risks, modernising audit methodologies and strengthening institutional capabilities. He also stressed that the value of audit lies in its contribution to improved governance, effective public financial management and better outcomes for citizens.

Digital Transformation in Auditing

During the presentation session, K. Sanjay Murthy delivered a keynote address on “Digital Transformation of Public Audit: Prerequisites, Practice and the Road Ahead: The Experience of SAI India.” The presentation highlighted India's experience in leveraging its expanding digital infrastructure and government information systems to strengthen public audit. It outlined three essential prerequisites for digital transformation of audit: a strong legal mandate for access to government data; trustworthy digital evidence, supported by appropriate safeguards for information security and confidentiality; and institutional mechanisms for collecting, integrating and analysing data across public authorities.

The CAG highlighted the importance of access to digital records and government databases, standardisation of data, secure data-sharing mechanisms and institutional capacity for undertaking technology-enabled audits. He also shared SAI India's experience in leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and digital tools to enhance audit coverage, identify risks and improve the quality and timeliness of audits. The presentation emphasised that technology must complement, and not substitute, professional judgement, and that successful digital transformation requires sustained investment in skills, institutional processes and data governance.

International Cooperation and Capacity Building

Murthy also participated as a panellist in the panel discussion, alongside senior representatives of SAIs from Greece, Malaysia, Egypt, China, Singapore and Pakistan. The discussion provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on the changing responsibilities of SAIs, emerging challenges in public governance and the need for institutional adaptation, innovation and international cooperation.

On the sidelines of the Conference, the CAG of India held bilateral meetings with the Heads of SAIs of Vietnam, Lao PDR, Cambodia and Greece. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral institutional cooperation, sharing professional knowledge and audit practices, and exploring avenues for capacity building and technical collaboration.

As part of its commitment to strengthening the capabilities of the international audit community, SAI India offered participation in its specialised training programmes in Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. These included a nine-month online certification programme and a six-week foundational programme designed to equip auditors from diverse professional backgrounds with practical skills in emerging technologies. SAI India also conveyed its willingness to extend specialised technical assistance, including deputation of experts to Cambodia for training in data analytics and AI, and sharing of expertise with Vietnam in areas such as railway audit, IT audit and digital transformation. Cooperation in environmental auditing and other emerging areas was also explored. These engagements reaffirmed SAI India's commitment to fostering professional cooperation and strengthening institutional capacities of fellow SAIs through knowledge sharing, specialised training and technical assistance.

The CAG of India, in his capacity as Chair of ASOSAI, also had a courtesy meeting with the Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam, during which he delivered an address on behalf of the Heads of International Delegations participating in the Conference. In his address, he highlighted the significance of the relationship between Supreme Audit Institutions and national legislatures in strengthening public accountability. He observed that audit and legislative oversight, functioning within their respective mandates, together strengthen the chain of public accountability. He also emphasised that the value of audit is realised when its findings are considered, recommendations are acted upon, and institutions learn from the evidence provided by audit. Reiterating the institutional independence of SAIs, he noted that their role is not to substitute their judgement for that of elected governments or public administrators, but to provide independent, objective and credible evidence to enable those entrusted with governance to discharge their responsibilities more effectively.

The Conference provided an important platform for international dialogue and exchange of experiences on strengthening the institutional frameworks, safeguarding the independence and enhancing the capabilities of Supreme Audit Institutions in a rapidly changing world. CAG of India's participation reaffirmed its commitment to contributing to the development of the global audit community through innovation, professional cooperation and capacity building. (ANI)