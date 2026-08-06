India's coal supply position for the power sector remains adequate, with production growing 7.51% and despatch up 18.03% in July 2026. The Ministry of Coal reports total available stock at ~148 MT, sufficient for about 62 days.

The country's coal supply position for the power sector continues to remain adequate, backed by robust growth in production, despatch and receipts during July 2026. The overall coal production during July 2026 stood at 69.75 Million Tonnes (MT), as against 64.88 MT during the corresponding period last year, registering a growth of 7.51%.

Robust Growth in Despatch and Receipts

Overall coal despatch during the month stood even higher, at 86.85 MT compared to 73.58 MT in the same period last year, marking a robust growth of 18.03%.

As per the Ministry of Coal, "The coal receipt at thermal power plants during July 2026 stood at 68.83 MT, as against 60.69 MT in July 2025, registering a growth of 13.41%. This sustained and healthy growth in supplies to the power sector underscores the Ministry's continued focus on ensuring uninterrupted coal availability to meet the nation's energy requirements, with the continued support of Indian Railways. "

Sufficient Coal Stock Available

As on 04.08.2026, the coal stock at thermal power plants stood at 34.55 MT. In addition, about 113 MT of coal is available at pitheads and in transit, taking the total available stock to approximately 148 MT. This is adequate to meet about 62 days of the power sector's coal consumption requirement, providing a comfortable buffer." Ministry added

Commitment to Energy Security

The Ministry of Coal remains fully committed to ensuring uninterrupted and adequate coal supply to all consumers, particularly the power sector, to support the nation's growing energy needs.

This sustained performance reflects the Ministry's unwavering commitment to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, ensuring energy security and self-reliance for the country.

The Ministry continues to closely monitor the coal supply chain to ensure that the power sector's requirements are met without disruption.