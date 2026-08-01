India and Rwanda held their first Joint Trade Committee meeting in New Delhi, identifying priority sectors like critical minerals, pharma, and digital tech to expand bilateral trade and investment, and establishing a permanent mechanism for cooperation.

India and Rwanda have identified critical minerals, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, digital technologies, agriculture and renewable energy as priority sectors for expanding bilateral trade and investment cooperation, following the first session of the India-Rwanda Joint Trade Committee (JTC), according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Joint Trade Committee Established

Held in New Delhi on July 30 and 31, the inaugural JTC established a permanent and structured mechanism to review bilateral trade, diversify the trade basket, promote two-way investment and address logistical and market access issues. The Agreed Minutes of the meeting were signed on July 31, with both sides agreeing to hold the second session in Rwanda next year on a mutually convenient date through diplomatic channels.

Delivering the inaugural address, Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Yashvir Singh said the first JTC session establishes "a permanent, structured and periodic apex mechanism to review bilateral commerce, diversify the trade basket, expand two-way investment and address logistical impediments."

Focus on Trade Diversification

The two sides reviewed existing trade in goods and services and agreed to make concerted efforts to diversify bilateral trade while strengthening business-to-business engagement. India highlighted opportunities to expand exports of heavy engineering goods, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, refined petroleum products, textiles, marine products, plastics, sports goods and toys, gems and jewellery, and scientific instruments.

The ministry noted that India remains Rwanda's largest source of pharmaceutical imports, accounting for about 24.5 per cent of the country's pharmaceutical imports. Rwanda, meanwhile, identified chillies, macadamia, French beans, avocados, essential oils, tea, coffee, horticultural products, minerals and precious stones as priority exports to India.

Investment Opportunities Highlighted

On investment, Rwanda said India was its second-largest foreign investor as of 2025 and highlighted opportunities across mining, agro-processing, affordable housing, information and communication technology, manufacturing, healthcare, tourism and financial services. Both countries also designated Invest India and the Rwanda Development Board as investment focal points under the JTC framework and agreed to exchange calendars of trade fairs, business forums and buyer-seller meets.

Cooperation in Strategic Sectors and Capacity Building

The discussions also covered cooperation in critical minerals, including Rwanda's tin, tungsten and tantalum resources, as well as healthcare, traditional medicine, green mobility, digital public infrastructure, fintech, cybersecurity and renewable energy. India also offered continued capacity-building support through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme, the Study in India initiative and the Skill India Mission to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. (ANI)