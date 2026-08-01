The Union Govt released an advance tax devolution of Rs 1,09,019 crore to states on August 1, ahead of the scheduled August 10 transfer. The move aims to strengthen state finances and accelerate capital and developmental expenditure.

The Union Government on Saturday released an additional instalment of Rs 1,09,019 crore as tax devolution to state governments, ahead of the regular monthly transfer due on August 10, to help states step up capital spending and development works.

According to a Ministry of Finance release, the amount released on August 1 is "in addition to the normal monthly devolution to be released on 10th August 2026." "This release is in line with the commitment of Government of India to strengthen the finances of States to accelerate their capital and developmental expenditure," the Ministry of Finance said in the release.

State-wise Allocation

As per the ministry's state-wise distribution of net proceeds of Union taxes and duties for August 2026, Uttar Pradesh received the highest allocation at Rs 17,908 crore, followed by West Bengal at Rs 7,986 crore and Maharashtra at Rs 7,022 crore.

Among other major allocations, Rajasthan received Rs 6,800 crore, Bihar Rs 5,893 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 4,600 crore, Gujarat Rs 4,074 crore, Andhra Pradesh Rs 4,037 crore, and Madhya Pradesh Rs 3,810 crore. Smaller states and Union Territories also received their respective shares, including Goa (Rs 399 crore), Sikkim (Rs 203 crore), Mizoram (Rs 612 crore), Nagaland (Rs 824 crore), and Tripura (Rs 699 crore).

Understanding Tax Devolution

Tax devolution is the constitutionally mandated transfer of a share of the Centre's divisible tax pool to states, based on the recommendations of the Finance Commission. The transfers form a key source of untied revenue for states and support spending on infrastructure, social welfare and other development programmes.

The Finance Ministry said the advance release reflects the Centre's continued effort to ensure that states have adequate financial resources to sustain public investment and developmental activities. (ANI)