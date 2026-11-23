The RBI has introduced draft guidelines for electronic banking, proposing a Stop Switch, Trusted Person Mechanism, and stricter payment limits to enhance security and protect customers from financial fraud across all digital banking channels.

RBI Proposes New Stop Switch Facility to Prevent Digital Bank Fraud

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday proposed a series of preventive safeguards for electronic banking transactions, including a 'Stop Switch' facility to immediately block future customer-initiated debits, an additional authentication mechanism involving a trusted person, and greater control over digital payment limits to protect customers against financial frauds.

The central bank issued seven draft amendment directions covering different categories of banks and invited public comments until December 14. According to the draft directions, banks will be required to provide customers with the facility to disable individual digital payment channels linked to their accounts and subsequently re-enable them through physical or digital banking interfaces.