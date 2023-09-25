Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India ranks fourth globally in scaleups, surpasses UK in total VC investment: Startup Genome Report

    The United States, China, and the UK are the only nations ahead of India in the ranking. India boasts 429 scaleups with $127 billion in VC investment and a total tech investment value of $446 billion.

    India ranks fourth globally in scaleups, surpasses UK in total VC investment: Startup Genome Report AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 4:11 PM IST

    India has secured the fourth spot globally when it comes to the number of scaleups, surpassing the UK in total venture capital (VC) investment in these scaleups and cumulative tech value investment, according to the first edition of Startup Genome's Scaleup Report.

    The United States, China, and the UK are the only nations ahead of India in the ranking. India boasts 429 scaleups with $127 billion in VC investment and a total tech investment value of $446 billion.

    The report delves into the factors contributing to scaleup success, examining what differentiates startups that reach valuations of $50 million or more within four to eight years from those that do not.

    Startup Genome, an innovation policy advisory and research firm, conducted surveys across over 80 cities in more than 40 countries, considering more than 60 metrics in the process.

    India stands out with startups that draw over 50% of their customers from outside their continent and exhibit the highest scaleup rate. This is attributed in part to startups customizing their products and services for truly global markets, expanding their potential customer base significantly, beyond national and even continental borders.

    In large countries (excluding the US), startups tend to scale faster when they focus on their domestic market due to its substantial size. This trend is particularly evident in India, where B2C startups can achieve unicorn status and billion-dollar exits without expanding internationally.

    The report also highlights the impact of local connectedness on startup success. Startups with a high local connectedness index (measuring the size, density, and quality of a startup's local network) are more likely to scale, with a 34% boost in their scaleup rate compared to those with a lower local connectedness index.

    Early-stage startups with a higher local connectedness index experience revenue growth twice as fast as those with a lower index. Additionally, startups with greater global connectedness have a 3.2 times higher likelihood of scaling compared to those with lower global connectedness.

    Ecosystems closely connected to major global ecosystems, such as Silicon Valley, New York City, and London, see their startups expand internationally at a significantly higher rate (correlating at 66%).

    For founders seeking to improve their chances of scaling, the report recommends offering stock options to all employees, cultivating over five global connections to leading ecosystems, and securing at least three advisers for their startup.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Gold Rate september 25 2023 updates rkn

    Kerala Gold Rate Today: Prices remain unchanged; Check details

    Petrol diesel prices on September 25 Check fuel rate in Bengaluru Noida Delhi more gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on September 25: Check fuel rate in Bengaluru, Noida, Delhi & more

    Karnataka govt mulling alcohol sale in supermarkets? vkp

    Karnataka govt mulling alcohol sale in supermarkets?

    Karnataka: Govt aims to issue more liquor shop licenses to increase revenue vkp

    Karnataka: Govt aims to issue more liquor shop licenses to increase revenue

    Karnataka: Property registration surge causes disruptions due to software glitch vkp

    Karnataka: Property registration surge causes disruptions due to software glitch

    Recent Stories

    cricket Who is Titas Sadhu, the West Bengal cricketer who powered Indian women's Asian Games 2023 gold? osf

    Who is Titas Sadhu, the West Bengal cricketer who powered Indian women's Asian Games 2023 gold?

    Sharon murder case: Kerala High Court grants bail to main accused Greeshma rkn

    Sharon murder case: Kerala High Court grants bail to main accused Greeshma

    Fruit juices for weight loss: 7 drinks that can fuel your journey AJR EAI

    Fruit juices for weight loss: 7 drinks that can fuel your journey

    Bengaluru: World Coffee Conference to commence from today for 4 days; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: World Coffee Conference to commence from today for 4 days; check details

    Shivani Swamy from Bidar selected to prestigious 'Indian Idol', Sole contestant from Karnataka vkp

    Shivani Swamy from Bidar selected to prestigious ‘Indian Idol’, Sole contestant from Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon