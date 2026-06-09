The Ministry of Coal has notified the Coal Exchange Rules, 2026, paving the way for transparent coal trading platforms. The move aims to modernise the coal supply chain, ensure market-driven prices, and enhance India's energy security.

The Ministry of Coal has notified the Coal Exchange Rules, 2026, paving the way for the establishment of Coal Exchanges in the country as part of efforts to modernise India's coal supply chain and create a more transparent and efficient coal market.

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Legal Basis and Regulatory Oversight

The rules were published in the Official Gazette, following the enactment of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2025, which introduced the concept of a Mineral Exchange and empowered the Central Government to promote transparent and efficient trading of minerals, including coal and its processed forms.

To facilitate the initiative, the Ministry of Coal had already designated the Coal Controller Organisation (CCO) in December 2025 as the authority responsible for registering and regulating Coal Exchanges. Under the framework, eligible entities will be authorised by the CCO to establish and operate Coal Exchanges, frame market rules and bye-laws, and facilitate coal trading. Registrations for operating Coal Exchanges will be granted for a period of 25 years.

Shift to a Competitive Market Model

According to the Ministry, the introduction of Coal Exchanges marks a shift in coal marketing from the traditional "one-to-many" sales model to a competitive "many-to-many" trading platform.

The Ministry said the new system "will enable transparent and market-driven price discovery, improve efficiency, and provide coal producers, including commercial and captive miners, with easier access to a wider pool of buyers." It added that "Public Sector coal companies can also leverage the platform to enhance market participation."

Aligning with National Goals

The government said the Coal Exchange initiative reflects its commitment to "enhancing ease of doing business, promoting transparency, and building a modern, self-reliant energy ecosystem."

According to the Ministry, by creating a more competitive and efficient coal market, the reform is expected to strengthen energy security, support industrial growth and contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat through sustainable economic development and a future-ready energy sector. (ANI)