India and Norway signed five key bilateral agreements to deepen their science and innovation partnership. The pacts, inked in Oslo, cover clean energy, offshore wind, sustainability, geosciences, and academic collaboration.

India and Norway deepened their strategic science and innovation partnership through new bilateral agreements, as the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Government of India, signed five key agreements in Norway covering clean energy, offshore wind, sustainability, geosciences, and academic collaboration.

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According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, the agreements were signed in Oslo on May 18, 2026, during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Norway. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary of DSIR, led the Indian delegation alongside senior representatives from various Norwegian research, academic, and industrial organizations. The collaborations aim to expand bilateral linkages in research, innovation, and technology development while promoting institutional partnerships, startup engagement, and sustainable growth initiatives.

Key Agreements and Collaborations

Under these initiatives, DSIR/CSIR and the Research Council of Norway (RCN) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, this specific agreement "seeks to promote cooperation in research, technology development, innovation and capacity building." The framework outlines plans for joint workshops, collaborative R&D projects, and exchange visits focusing on global challenges, climate, clean energy, oceans, and health.

Partnership on Sustainability and Circularity

Furthermore, CSIR finalized a Collaboration Agreement (2026-2029) with Stiftelsen SINTEF, an independent research organization in Norway. This agreement operates under an existing 2014 MoU framework. The Ministry of Science & Technology noted that "the collaboration focuses on circularity and sustainability transition through joint research and innovation programmes in areas such as bio-based processes and materials, innovation hubs, ocean energy, including offshore wind and hybrid systems, carbon capture, storage and utilization, and waste valorization."

A separate Project Specific Collaboration Agreement on Ocean Energy and Offshore Wind Energy was established between SINTEF institutions and multiple CSIR institutes, including the Structural Engineering Research Centre, National Aerospace Laboratories, National Institute of Oceanography, and the Fourth Paradigm Institute. This project involves a CSIR funding support of approximately Rs 341 lakh. The Ministry of Science & Technology stated that "the collaboration aims to strengthen India's capacity in offshore renewable energy technologies and contribute to national renewable energy and carbon neutrality goals."

Cooperation for 'Green Shift' and Geosciences

Additionally, CSIR, the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) signed a Joint Declaration of Intent titled "Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation for the Green Shift." The Ministry of Science & Technology stated that "the declaration focuses on sustainability, circular economy, ocean science and technology, healthcare, and civil and infrastructure engineering technologies."

In the field of geosciences, the CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) signed a five-year MoU with Emerald Geomodelling. The Ministry of Science & Technology detailed that the pact aims "to establish scientific and business collaboration for geoscience-based solutions for large infrastructure projects in India."

These combined agreements mark a new milestone in India-Norway science and technology cooperation. (ANI)