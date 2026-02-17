Neehar Pathare of 63SATS Cybertech urges India to double its AI budget to compete globally. He also emphasized the need for a formal AI legal framework and praised the government's timely release of an intermediary policy for developers.

India must significantly increase its financial commitment to Artificial technology to keep pace with international competitors, says Neehar Pathare, MD, CEO & CIO at 63SATS Cybertech. While speaking to ANI at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, he talked about the country's position in the global artificial intelligence sector. He stated that the nation needs defined budgets and should increase those budgets by at least double those of other countries so that India remains in the AI race. He noted, "We need to increase our budgets by at least double those of other countries, so that we are in the AI race."

Call for Formal AI Legal Structure

Pathare also addressed the necessity of a formal legal structure to govern the development and implementation of AI. He argued that the country requires specific AI laws to manage how technology changes the national landscape. "We need AI law in which how things would change for the country."

Cybersecurity and AI Threats

Regarding Cybersecurity, Pathare explained that his company employs specific methodologies to protect clients from AI-driven threats. He mentioned that they use these tools to ensure that AI is defeated by AI and that they possess the necessary expertise to achieve this. "We use methodologies to help our customers and clients to ensure that AI has to be defeated by AI. We have the tools and expertise to do the same."

Praise for Government's Proactive Policy

Pathare praised the government for releasing an intermediary policy six days before the summit began. He described the timing as a strategic move intended to provide immediate guidance to developers and stakeholders. He said that this policy prevents people from developing in different directions before a formal policy is established.

Pathare characterised the introduction of guardrails as a positive step because he expects the industry to expand rapidly following the event. He concluded by saying that the move was necessary because the sector is going to explode after the summit. (ANI)