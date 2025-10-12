The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 concluded in New Delhi on October 11, after four days of discussions, exhibitions, and demonstrations. The event is Asia's most influential technology and telecom forum and hosted its largest edition this year.

The India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 concluded in New Delhi on October 11, after four days of discussions, exhibitions, and demonstrations. The event began on October 8 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, the event is Asia's most influential technology and telecom forum and hosted its largest edition this year. The IMC aimed to bring together global stakeholders, innovators, and industry leaders to collaborate and shape India's digital and technological future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inaugural ceremony of India Mobile Congress on Wednesday and highlighted India's remarkable achievements in the technological sector.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi highlighted India's progress in developing indigenous technology and emphasized the role of initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

He noted that Indian industry, startups, and academia are collaborating across sectors to develop and scale indigenous technology and create intellectual properties through research and development.

The Prime Minister said, "Today, with government support, Indian industry, startups, and academia are working together across many sectors. Bharat is moving forward in every dimension. India is emerging as an effective platform for innovation and progress."

He added that this is the best time to invest, innovate, and make in India, citing opportunities in manufacturing, semiconductors, mobile technology, and startups.

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also addressed the event, stating that India has transformed from a "technology taker" to a “digital flag bearer of the world.” He highlighted India's growth in mobile and broadband connectivity over the past 11 years, noting that mobile data costs have fallen by 98 per cent.

India is now home to 20 per cent of the world's mobile population, with 1.2 billion subscribers, and broadband users have grown from 60 million in 2014 to 944 million today. Scindia also announced that India has built the world's largest Digital Highway, connecting millions of people and placing the country at the centre of the global digital map.

The IMC 2025 featured India's first-ever Satcom Summit, themed "Space Networks for Universal Connectivity."

The summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and global innovators to discuss how satellite technology can bridge India's digital divide and accelerate inclusive growth.

Scindia said that satellite communication has become a national necessity and the backbone of resilient infrastructure, stating, "Satcom means doctor in every home and teacher in remotest classroom. With the first-of-its-kind NISAR mission, we showcased how we are not merely participating; we are innovating. India has become the world's pace setter."

India is also moving closer to launching 6G trials, with experts noting the importance of 5G use case saturation before 6G rollout.

Ashutosh Dutta, Chief 5G Strategist at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, said that ubiquitous connectivity would be a key pillar of 6G, highlighting the role of satellites in areas without cell towers or Wi-Fi.

At the International Bharat6G Symposium 2025, held alongside IMC 2025, global research alliances including Bharat 6G, 6G Smart Networks and Services Industry Association, ATIS' Next G Alliance, XGMF, 6G Forum, 6G Brazil, UKI-FNI, and others issued a joint statement endorsing principles for 6G design, ensuring next-generation connectivity is trusted, secure, resilient, open, interoperable, inclusive, sustainable, and globally connected.

Experts noted that India already has a strong 5G user base, with more than 65 million users, and the focus now is on utilization of services and developing future 6G networks. Prof Mahesh Marina from the University of Edinburgh praised India's rapid 5G rollout and highlighted the country's potential to influence global 6G development.

Several technology and telecom companies showcased their innovations during the event. MediaTek unveiled its Dimensity 9500 flagship chipset, designed for next-generation 5G smartphones with enhanced AI, gaming, and power efficiency.

Tejas Networks showcased its Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) technology, an indigenously developed deep-tech stack ready for deployment after nearly eight years of development and trials. BSNL announced that its 5G pilot project is complete, and trials for 4G network upgrades have been conducted, with 5G services set to roll out soon.

India is also moving swiftly to establish clear regulatory frameworks for its satellite communication (Satcom) sector.

DoT Secretary Neeraj Mittal said the government is finalizing rules, pricing, and security compliance in consultation with key stakeholders.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan stated that India aims to achieve parity with developed spacefaring nations by 2040 in terms of launcher capability, satellite technology, scientific missions, and ground equipment, crediting PM Modi for providing vision and direction.

The India Mobile Congress 2025 successfully showcased India's rapid technological growth, indigenous innovation, and emergence as a global leader in digital connectivity, satellite communication, and next-generation telecom technologies.

