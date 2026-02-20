The India AI Impact Summit 2026 underscored India's AI leadership potential via its unique digital infrastructure and talent. Tech leaders lauded the event for unifying domestic tech and urged balancing innovation with ethical oversight for inclusive growth.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 highlighted India's potential to lead in artificial intelligence through its unique digital infrastructure and talent scale. Industry tech leaders indicated that the event served as a central platform for showcasing domestic technological advancements and fostering international collaboration.

A Unifying Platform for Indian AI

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Founder of Info Edge, stated that the summit effectively brought all Indian AI companies and technologies onto one platform. "India will get a lot in the AI summit. I think what the AI summit has done is bring all Indian AI companies and technologies onto one platform for everyone to see. Awareness has spread," Bikhchandani said.

He noted that the general public became more aware of the technology due to the significant turnout. He added, "I think a trade deal with the US, who is largest trading partner, will help India a lot."

Call for Ethical Oversight

The discussions emphasised the necessity of balancing innovation with ethical oversight. SAIPR Chairperson Chinmay Pandya noted the unprecedented potential for the country but warned of the risks associated with unregulated growth. "AI is dominating every aspect of health, education, governance, warfare, but if ethical guidelines and regulatory mechanisms are not developed at the right time, it could fall into the wrong hands," Pandya said.

He confirmed that the summit included specific talks on AI for Democracy to address these concerns.

Defining AI Success and Strategy

Saibal Chakraborty, India Leader of Technology and Digital Advantage Practice at Boston Consulting Group, described the event as content-rich with a significant variety of startups. He further noted that the success of AI in India depends on inclusivity rather than technical complexity. "AI matters only when the solutions are relevant for the rank and file of the country. So if a farmer is able to use AI to do their day-to-day work in a more efficient, more effective manner, that defines the success of AI," he stated.

He identified India's strengths as its unmatched talent scale, a vibrant VC ecosystem with 120 unicorns, and digital public infrastructure like Aadhaar and UPI.

Regarding future investment, Chakraborty suggested a focused approach to development. "Where we do need to do a little bit of catch-up is building some of these models at scale. And there also we should invest very carefully the relative value in building complex large language models versus building small language models that are relevant for agriculture, health, education," he said.

He concluded that the focus must remain on creating a return on investment for the country. (ANI)