Business leaders in Tokyo state that the collaboration between India and Japan in AI, semiconductor manufacturing, and infrastructure will position the partnership as a major global market pillar, leveraging Japan's data and India's IT/AI talent.

A 'Third Pillar' in Global AI

Collaboration between India and Japan is poised to significantly bolster artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor manufacturing, and core infrastructure, positioning the partnership as a major global market pillar, according to business leaders speaking to ANI on the sidelines of a roundtable chaired by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal with CEOs of Japanese companies in Tokyo.

Yousuke Okada, Founder and CEO of ABEJA, Inc., highlighted the structural synergy between the technological strengths of both economies. "I think it's a great collaboration between Japan and India because on the Japanese side we have great real data, real operations. In India there are many human resources like IT and AI, and a very big scale of IT infrastructure in India," Okada said.

He noted that the partnership holds the potential to project technological solutions internationally beyond their domestic borders. "So I think collaboration is very important because if India and Japan collaborate, we can make great AI, very great infrastructure, and we can go global. Like Southeast Asia and the global South," Okada added. "In AI sectors, of course US, China are great, big markets. But India, Japan, the third pillar of the AI expansion, is a very important thing," he said.

Expanding Ties in Semiconductors and Electronics

Echoing similar views on expanding industrial ties, Rajesh M. Revankar, Chairman of the Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council, pointed out that Japanese enterprises view India as a strategic alternative market driven by internal consumption and export capabilities. "The Japanese companies have high potential for India because the Indian companies are looking at more and more Japanese collaborations, especially in electronics and semiconductors," Revankar said.

He outlined the scale of financial momentum in India's chip ecosystem, noting that initial state support under the Semiconductor 1.0 policy of Rs 76,000 crore expanded to Rs 1.24 lakh crore, or roughly USD 12 billion, fostering domestic design services and fabrication facilities.

"The supply chain is also getting impacted by the geopolitical situations and a lot of regulation; the framework is coming from the US side and other countries and that is an advantage for India as an alternative market," Revankar said.

He emphasised that engagement is moving beyond traditional automotive investments into advanced electronics and specialised supply chains. "I think the chip market is going to boom, and the Japanese are also very specialised in some of the technologies, which comes from the supply chain, distribution of some of the advanced materials, and clean room technologies," he said, adding that deeper integration and open trade mechanisms will allow both nations to exchange value.

Minister's Visit and Trade Context

The Union Commerce Minister is on a visit to Japan from August 24 to 27, leading a business delegation of approximately 200 members. The four-day visit will cover Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka, with representatives from key sectors including manufacturing, semiconductors, clean energy, steel, automobiles, financial services, healthcare and start-ups.

Japan's bilateral trade with India totalled USD 27.47 billion during FY 2025-26. Exports from Japan to India during this period were USD 21.43 billion and imports were USD 6.04 billion.

Today, India ranks 14th in Japan's total trade with 1.75 per cent share, while Japan ranks 10th in India's total trade with 2.26 per cent share. India ranks 8th in Japan's total exports with 2.61 per cent share and Japan ranks 21st in India's total exports with 1.37 per cent share. India ranks 22nd in Japan's total imports with 0.98 per cent share and Japan ranks 10th in India's total imports with 2.76 per cent share. (ANI)