Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) reported record CNG and PNG sales in FY26, expanding its network with 70 new CNG stations and over 3.7 lakh PNG connections. This growth came despite challenges from global energy market volatility.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) reported record sales volumes of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in the financial year 2025-26, as the company expanded its distribution network by adding 70 CNG stations and more than 3.7 lakh new PNG connections during the year.

Record Performance Amid Global Volatility

The company announced its annual performance at its 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, highlighting its sales growth amid volatility in global energy markets and disruptions in gas supply routes.

According to the company, the addition of 70 CNG stations during FY26 took its total network to 1,024 stations. IGL also added over 3.7 lakh new PNG connections during the financial year, expanding its gas distribution network.

The company reported record sales volumes in both CNG and PNG segments despite challenges arising from geopolitical tensions, particularly in West Asia, which affected the availability and cost of energy. IGL said disruptions in important energy supply routes created uncertainty in global energy markets, resulting in greater volatility in gas and other energy prices.

The company also reported profitability during the financial year despite these challenges. However, the figures for total sales volumes, revenue and net profit were not provided in the release.

Shareholder Dividends Approved

Meanwhile, shareholders approved a final dividend of 75 per cent for FY26, in addition to the interim dividend of 162.5 per cent announced earlier.

IGL operates in the city gas distribution sector, supplying CNG for vehicles and PNG to households and other consumers. The company's expansion of its CNG station network and addition of new PNG connections during FY26 reflect continued growth in its gas distribution operations, even as global energy market uncertainty remains a challenge for the sector. (ANI)