India and Israel have wrapped up the second round of talks for a Free Trade Agreement in New Delhi. Both nations are committed to an early conclusion of a balanced deal to strengthen bilateral trade, investment, and economic ties.

India and Israel have concluded the second round of negotiations for the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with both sides reaffirming their commitment to work towards the early conclusion of a balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreement to strengthen bilateral trade, investment and economic ties.

Progress in Second Round of Talks

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the four-day negotiations were held from July 20 to 23 at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi. During the discussions, both sides reviewed all areas of the proposed agreement and made further progress towards the proposed FTA.

The ministry said technical experts from both countries held detailed discussions on a wide range of areas, including trade in goods and services, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, intellectual property rights, customs procedures and trade facilitation, economic cooperation and other chapters under the proposed agreement. It said the discussions were "constructive and forward-looking", with both sides engaging in detailed technical deliberations aimed at narrowing gaps and identifying areas of convergence.

Chief Negotiators Reaffirm Commitment

During the opening session, India's Chief Negotiator and Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Ajay Bhadoo, reaffirmed India's commitment to negotiating a balanced, comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreement that would further strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations between the two countries.

Israel's Chief Negotiator, Yifat Alon Perel, Senior Director, Trade Policy and Agreements and Deputy Trade Commissioner at the Foreign Trade Administration, Ministry of Economy and Industry, welcomed the progress made since the first round of negotiations and emphasised the importance of maintaining momentum towards achieving an ambitious and mutually beneficial outcome.

Framework and Future Outlook

The ministry said the negotiations continue to be guided by the Terms of Reference signed by the two countries in November 2025, which provide the framework for discussions across identified areas to strengthen bilateral trade, economic cooperation and the overall economic partnership.

According to the ministry, total merchandise trade between India and Israel stood at USD 3.93 billion in FY 2025-26. It said the two countries have strong complementarities across several sectors, and the proposed FTA is expected to create further opportunities to expand bilateral trade, investment and economic integration. Both sides reiterated their commitment to continue negotiations and work towards the early conclusion of the agreement. (ANI)