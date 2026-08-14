India's energy transition will likely boost the use of exchange-traded instruments and hedging strategies to manage complex coal and electricity markets, says an MCX report, improving transparency, liquidity, and market efficiency.

India's evolving energy transition is expected to drive greater adoption of exchange-traded instruments, with sophisticated hedging strategies likely to play a vital role as coal and electricity markets become more complex, according to an MCX report.

Expanding Markets and Need for Risk Management

Over time, India's energy markets have expanded, becoming more transparent and increasingly integrated with global commodity markets. This transformation will likely accelerate the adoption of structured risk-management tools and drive demand for a wider range of exchange-traded instruments covering thermal and metallurgical coal, electricity, freight and integrated energy products, the report noted.

"Such instruments would complement existing physical procurement practices while improving transparency, liquidity and market efficiency."

Advantages of Exchange-Traded Products

As exchange-traded products offer several advantages, they "can play an increasingly important role in supporting efficient procurement, prudent risk management and informed investment decisions," as per MCX.

Some of the key advantages of exchange-traded products include transparent price discovery, standardised contract specifications, easier portfolio valuation, broader participation from industrial consumers, and greater confidence among lenders and investors.

The Rise of Sophisticated Hedging

At the same time, hedging has evolved from a specialist financial activity into a core part of commercial strategy across global energy markets, while India's coal and electricity markets have moved towards more sophisticated procurement and risk-management practices in FY2025-26.

The report highlighted several trends, including varying price risks across producers, importers, utilities and industrial consumers, replacement of portfolio-based procurement with transaction-based purchasing. MCX noted, "Sophisticated hedging strategies will become increasingly important in managing the growing complexity of coal and electricity markets."

Defining Sophisticated Hedging

Advanced, or say sophisticated hedging techniques are multi-layered methodologies, often involving combinations of instruments and dynamic adjustments based on market conditions. It involves risk identification and quantification, hedge effectiveness measurement, dynamic adjustments, and cost-efficiency.

"As India's energy transition accelerates, sophisticated hedging strategies will become increasingly important in managing the growing complexity of coal and electricity markets," the report said. (ANI)