Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said India is a 'force for global good,' shaping global change, not just participating in it. Speaking at a CII summit, he stressed India's rise is anchored in democracy, sustainability, and human values.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has said that India is emerging as a "force for global good" and that the country is not only participating in global change but helping shape it.

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Addressing a session, 'The Future of Sustainability: Building a Resilient and Responsible Economy' at the Confederation of Indian Industry's Annual Business Summit here on Monday, Yadav said India's rise would be anchored in democratic values, inclusion and sustainability.

"India is not just participating in global change -- India is helping shape it," the minister said.

Cooperation over Conflict

Stressing that geopolitical and economic shifts require greater cooperation, Yadav said, "India believes in cooperation, not conflict; partnership, not domination."

The minister said the future global economy would depend not only on economic growth or technological advances, but also on ethical and social foundations.

"As the world searches for balance and stability, India offers a model rooted in democracy, diversity, dialogue, and development," he said, adding that "the future of the global economy will not only be shaped by GDP numbers or technological breakthroughs, but also by trust, ethics, resilience, and human values".

A Force for Global Good

Highlighting India's growing global role, Yadav said the country's future was deeply linked with global progress. "I firmly believe that as India rises, it will rise not alone, but as a force for global good," he said.

India at 100: A National Mission

Referring to the vision for "India at 100", the minister described it as "not merely a milestone, but a national mission".

"Our vision is clear: to build a developed, inclusive, innovative, sustainable, and self-confident India that contributes meaningfully to global peace and prosperity," he said.

The Five Pillars of Development

According to Yadav, five key pillars would define the country's development journey -- economic transformation, human capital and skilling, sustainable development, social inclusion and empowerment, and India's global role.

The discussion also focused on scaling low-carbon growth, strengthening the circular economy and enhancing India's sustainability leadership amid evolving policy and corporate priorities. (ANI)