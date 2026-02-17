At the India AI Impact Summit, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu highlighted India's focus on smaller, efficient, and cost-effective AI models. He noted the country's youth are the most AI-enthusiastic globally and expressed optimism about AI's job creation.

India is currently investing in smaller artificial intelligence models that are efficient and cost-effective. Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu shared this observation at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. While speaking to ANI, he noted that while these models may not be famous, they are effective for the country's specific needs.

Focus on Resource-Efficient Models

Vembu said that the current trend in India is to focus on models that use fewer resources. He stated, "I think we are investing in lot of the smaller models. Those should be unglamorous right now, but they get the job done." He mentioned the startup Sarvam as an example of a company already launching models with a smaller footprint. He said, "This is going to be the norm in India where a lot of smaller resource efficient, energy efficient models and then we'll scale up over time as the costs decline."

Youth Population a Key Advantage

The Zoho founder also highlighted that India has a significant advantage due to its young population. He mentioned that the youth are already at the forefront of adopting technology and creating new opportunities. Vembu noted, "With our vast youth population, we have the most AI enthusiastic population in the world. We are adopting AI faster than any other nation."

AI's Impact on Productivity and the Workforce

Regarding his own company, Vembu said Zoho is rapidly using AI to improve software development. He reported that the company is seeing significant benefits from this technology right now. He explained, "Right now we are rapidly deploying AI in software development. We are seeing massive productivity gains in it." He added that Zoho plans to expand this adoption across the entire company over the next year.

Vembu expressed confidence in how AI will affect the workforce in India. He noted that previous technology waves have always created jobs and believes AI will do the same. He said, "I think there will be new jobs created and software engineers have to get closer to the customer, solve customer problems." He further said that he is optimistic about the new opportunities emerging from AI. (ANI)