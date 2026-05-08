The Bureau of Indian Standards hosted the 35th Plenary and Working Groups meetings of ISO TC 20/SC 14 'Space Systems and Operations' in New Delhi, bringing together 131 international delegates to discuss global standards for space systems.

The Bureau of Indian Standards hosted the 35th Plenary and Working Groups meetings of ISO TC 20/SC 14 'Space Systems and Operations' in New Delhi, from May 4 to 8, bringing together international delegates, space agencies, industry representatives and academia to discuss global standards for space systems and operations.

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According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, the meeting is being held at Bharat Mandapam with participation of 131 delegates from 13 countries representing national standards bodies and international space agencies, including the Indian Space Research Organisation.

India's Growing Role in Space Transformation

Speaking at the opening plenary, Nidhi Khare, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, said, "It is a matter of immense pride for India to host this meeting as we stand at the forefront of global space transformation." She added, "Through significant reforms and the creation of IN-SPACe, the Government of India has laid the foundation for an emerging space hub where startups and established industries alike can thrive." Khare further said that "standards developed by such global collaboration and expertise will help in making space safe, sustainable and inclusive for humanity."

Standardisation for a Competitive Space Sector

Sanjay Garg highlighted the role of standardisation in ensuring quality, safety and global competitiveness in India's space sector. He said BIS is working to align Indian standards with international frameworks to support the changing needs of the space industry. "Hosting the meeting in India is important because it gives Indian experts an opportunity to directly participate in the standardisation process, thereby strengthening both the national ecosystem and global standardisation efforts," he said.

Policy Reforms Driving India's Space Ecosystem

Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, highlighted the growth of India's space ecosystem driven by policy reforms and private sector participation, and stressed the importance of robust standards in enabling innovation and facilitating India's integration into the global space economy.

Shaping Global Standards for Space Sustainability

According to the ministry, ISO TC 20/SC 14 develops international standards for the entire lifecycle of space systems, including design, production, launch, operations and space-based services, ensuring safety, interoperability and sustainability in global space activities.

The ministry stated that the meeting reflects India's role in shaping global standards in areas such as space sustainability, debris mitigation and mission operations, supported by reforms under IN-SPACe. (ANI)