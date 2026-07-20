India has adequate coal stocks of 42.8 MT at thermal power plants to meet electricity demand, sufficient for 14 days, the Ministry of Power said. A joint committee is monitoring the coal supply daily to ensure there are no shortages.

Inter-Ministerial Monitoring Ensures Supply

India has adequate coal stocks at thermal power plants to meet electricity demand, with 42.8 million tonnes (MT) available as of July 12, 2026, sufficient for 14 days at 85 per cent plant load factor (PLF), the Ministry of Power said on Monday.The Ministry said coal-based generation capacity, including lignite-based capacity, stood at around 230.8 GW and accounted for 69.54 per cent of total electricity supplied between April and June 2026. During non-solar peak demand hours, maximum generation from these plants reached about 188.8 GW, or nearly 75 per cent of the total generation of 251.4 GW."Also, sufficient coal is being received at present by the Thermal power Plants to meet the daily demands," the Ministry said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The government said coal supply to thermal power plants is being monitored daily through a joint committee comprising the Ministry of Power, the Railways and the Ministry of Coal. Priority has also been accorded to coal rakes and dispatches to power houses. An Inter-Ministerial Committee comprising the Chairman of the Railway Board and the Secretaries of the Ministries of Coal and Power is also meeting regularly to review coal supplies to thermal power plants, the press release mentioned.

Strategic Maintenance and Grid Modernisation

The Ministry said scheduled maintenance of thermal units is planned in advance, taking into account the demand scenario for different months. "It is a standard practice to minimize scheduled maintenance during the peak months," it said, adding that the Central Electricity Authority monitors maintenance schedules and permits deferment on a case-to-case basis when increased demand requires such action.

The government has also taken steps to improve grid flexibility and integrate renewable energy into the power system. The Central Electricity Authority (Flexible Operation of Coal-based Thermal Power Generating Units) Regulations, 2023 mandate coal-based thermal power units to achieve a minimum technical level of 40 per cent in accordance with the phasing plan specified by the CEA.

Capacity and Storage Expansion

During FY2025-26, 9,470 MW of thermal capacity was added, while another 2,260 MW has been commissioned during the current financial year.

Energy storage is also being expanded to support the grid during non-solar hours. Around 2,669 MW of Battery Energy Storage Systems and 7,426 MW of Pumped Storage Projects have been commissioned so far. These systems store surplus power generated during solar hours and utilise it primarily when solar generation is unavailable.

The information was given by Minister of State for Power Shripad Naik in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)