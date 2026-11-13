India reports strong export growth to key FTA partners for April-September FY27. Significant surges occurred in shipments to Singapore, Malaysia, and ASEAN, while new progress was highlighted regarding the India-New Zealand and EFTA agreements.

India Exports Surge to Key FTA Partners During April-September FY27

India's exports to key Free Trade Agreement (FTA) partners registered strong growth during April-September FY27, with shipments to Singapore surging 103 per cent, Malaysia rising 83 per cent and ASEAN countries recording a 58 per cent increase, according to data presented by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday.

The data, presented during a press conference addressed by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, highlighted India's expanding trade partnerships and recent developments in free trade agreements, including the implementation of the India-New Zealand FTA and progress under the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) agreement.

According to the ministry, India's exports to Singapore more than doubled to USD 11.07 billion during April-September FY27 from USD 5.45 billion in the corresponding period last year. Exports to ASEAN countries increased to USD 28.06 billion from USD 17.75 billion, while shipments to Malaysia rose to USD 5.58 billion from USD 3.05 billion. Similarly, exports to Sri Lanka increased 73 per cent to USD 3.94 billion, while shipments to Oman rose 47 per cent to USD 3.29 billion. Exports to Japan increased 40 per cent to USD 4.10 billion, while shipments to South Korea grew 24 per cent to USD 3.91 billion.

On the FTA front, the ministry highlighted that the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, signed on April 27, 2026, entered into force on October 20, providing immediate zero-duty access for 100 per cent of Indian exports across all sectors. Under the agreement, New Zealand has committed to facilitating USD 20 billion in investment into India across infrastructure, manufacturing, renewable energy, agricultural technology and MSMEs. The agreement also creates mobility opportunities for Indian professionals, including 5,000 skilled visas, student work rights and post-study employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, the ministry highlighted developments under the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), which completed one year since its entry into force. The second India-EFTA Prosperity Summit, held in New Delhi on October 7, witnessed investment announcements across manufacturing, energy, maritime, healthcare, food processing, aviation and infrastructure finance. The summit also facilitated business-to-business engagements in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, clean energy and the blue economy. According to the ministry's data, India's exports to EFTA-TEPA partners increased 5 per cent to USD 1.03 billion during April-September FY27, compared with USD 0.98 billion a year earlier.