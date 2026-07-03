India has exported 40 metric tonnes of biscuits from Varanasi to Oman for the first time under the India-Oman CEPA. Piyush Goyal said the pact provides duty-free access, and an MoU has been signed for future exports of 700 MT to GCC nations.

India has exported 40 metric tonnes (MT) of biscuits manufactured in Varanasi to Oman for the first time under the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, adding that the preferential trade pact is helping Indian food products become more competitive in overseas markets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sharing the development on X, Goyal said, "For the first time, 40MT of biscuits manufactured in Varanasi have been exported to Oman under the India-Oman CEPA, advancing PM Narendra Modi ji's vision of taking 'Made In India' products to the world."

MoU Signed for Future Exports

The minister also said an agreement has been signed to significantly expand exports of Indian biscuits to the Gulf region. "An MoU has also been signed for the supply of nearly 700 MT of biscuits to Oman and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries during FY 2026-27," he said.

CEPA Provides Competitive Advantage

Highlighting the role of the trade agreement, Goyal said preferential tariff benefits under the India-Oman CEPA have enabled duty-free access for biscuits made in India. "Preferential tariff benefits available under CEPA have allowed duty-free access for biscuits produced in India, making them more price-competitive in comparison to other key competitors in the Oman market," he said.

According to the minister, the tariff advantage is expected to improve export prospects for Indian manufacturers in the region. "This is expected to translate into higher export volumes and repeat orders from importers in the region," Goyal said.

Boost to Food Processing Sector

He added that the development would provide a boost to India's food processing sector through higher production and employment. "Clearly a big boost to our food processing sector with increased production and job generation," the minister added. (ANI)