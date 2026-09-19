Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said India is entering an era of "unparalleled" economic growth. He told graduates that AI and technology are creating new opportunities and advised them to be continuous learners and set ambitious goals.

India is entering a period of economic growth that could be “unparalleled” in its history and across the world, even as artificial intelligence (AI), technology and regulatory changes reshape the global economy, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said.

Addressing the convocation of Sai University as chief guest, Chandrasekaran said graduates were entering a world of rapid change but also expanding opportunities, with AI expected to create new sectors and possibilities that are difficult to anticipate today. “You are stepping into a world which has a very changing global economic ,technological, disruptive, AI led revolutionary, regulatory and other changes that are constantly evolving,” he said.

AI, Disruption and Economic Opportunity

Chandrasekaran said that while there is growing discussion around job losses due to AI, the technology is also opening up new areas of opportunity. “The world is full to the brim with possibilities,” he said, adding that “five years from now there will be industries which don't exist today” and that people may not even know the terminology for them today.

He said India was in a “very strong position” and would see economic growth that would be “unparalleled in our own history and unparalleled with any part of the world”, adding that this could continue for several decades.

A 'Marathon Mindset' for Graduates

Chandrasekaran urged graduates to adopt a mindset of “running dual races” -- working towards long-term goals while also pursuing shorter-term achievements to maintain momentum.

He also advised students to prepare continuously for their careers and not be deterred by setbacks. Citing marathon running, he said individuals should measure themselves against their own progress rather than comparing themselves with others. “You have got to measure yourself on progress, continuous improvement, push yourself towards what you want to do,” he said. He also emphasised the importance of preparation, quoting marathon runner Yuma Ikanga that “the will to win means nothing without the will to prepare.”

Six Qualities for Success

On adapting to a changing economy, Chandrasekaran listed six qualities for graduates -- continuous learning, curiosity, collective work, creativity, self-reflection and setting ambitious goals.

“Keep learning. If you are not keeping pace you will get outdated,” he said, stressing that learning would remain a lifelong habit even after formal education ends.

He also encouraged graduates to stay curious, work with people possessing different skills and develop creativity, particularly in business. “Creativity in business is premium,” he said, adding that people should regularly reflect on their actions and learning.

Concluding his advice, Chandrasekaran urged the graduates to “aim high”, think big and be bold and audacious as they begin their professional journeys.