The National Land Monetization Corporation's board has recommended proposals to monetise surplus government land and buildings worth over Rs 5,000 crore, aiming to accelerate the process of unlocking value from underutilised public assets.

The National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) has recommended proposals involving assets worth more than Rs 5,000 crore for monetisation, as its board stressed the need to accelerate the process of unlocking value from surplus land and building assets of government entities, according to a release by the Ministry of Finance.

The recommendation was made at the 21st meeting of NLMC's Board of Directors held on September 18, which reviewed the progress of the corporation's ongoing asset monetisation programme, financial performance and institutional initiatives. The proposals cover surplus land and building assets identified for monetisation and are aimed at advancing the government's objective of unlocking value from underutilised and surplus public assets, the ministry said.

Focus on Accelerating Monetisation

The board reviewed NLMC's work with Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) and other government entities to identify suitable assets, undertake due diligence, facilitate valuation and structure monetisation processes. The discussions focused on expediting the process, addressing implementation requirements and ensuring that identified assets move forward through appropriate and transparent mechanisms.

The board also emphasised the need to maintain momentum and strengthen coordination with stakeholder entities to facilitate timely monetisation of surplus assets. The latest recommendation marks a further step in NLMC's engagement with asset-owning entities, with the corporation working to create a more structured framework for monetising surplus public assets.

Strategic Framework and Key Approvals

The Ministry said NLMC's approach focuses on transparency, efficiency and value realisation, with the corporation working with concerned ministries, departments, CPSEs and other government entities to identify and monetise surplus assets.

The board also approved NLMC's Annual Financial Statements and Directors' Report for the financial year 2025-26.

About the National Land Monetization Corporation

NLMC will continue to work with asset-owning entities to facilitate identification, assessment and monetisation of surplus assets through appropriate mechanisms, the ministry said. The corporation is a wholly owned Government of India company under the administrative control of the Department of Public Enterprises, Ministry of Finance. Its mandate is to undertake and facilitate monetisation of surplus land and building assets of CPSEs and other government entities.

The ministry said the corporation's continued focus would be on efficient, transparent and value-oriented monetisation of surplus assets, in line with the government's broader asset monetisation objectives. (ANI)