Amid the West Asia crisis, the Indian government ensured 100% domestic PNG and LPG supply by prioritising consumers. Measures included boosting refinery output and adjusting booking intervals, while also restoring commercial LPG supplies by 70%.

The Government of India ensured 100 per cent supply of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to domestic consumers by prioritising their requirements amid energy disruptions caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis.

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Speaking at an Inter-Ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, stated that the government implemented several effective measures to stabilise the energy landscape and maintain essential services. "As you know, due to the West Asia crisis, India's energy supplies were also affected. But the Indian government has taken many effective steps, due to which 100% supply has been ensured by prioritising domestic PNG and LPG consumers. Apart from this, CNG transport has also been 100% ensured," Sharma said.

Strategic Measures to Stabilise Energy Supply

To support these efforts, domestic refineries increased LPG production while the government adjusted booking intervals to 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas to manage demand. These strategic supply movements allowed for the restoration of commercial LPG supplies by 70 per cent.

The government also prioritised critical sectors, including hospitals, educational institutions, and industries such as pharmaceuticals, steel, automobiles, and agriculture. "As I told you, commercial supplies have been affected. But to avoid supply chain disruption and shortages of essential commodities, the Indian government has restored 70% of the supplies in a calibrated manner. Since 14th March, 1,34,000 tonnes of commercial LPG have been sold," Sharma added.

Ensuring Normalcy and Consumer Flexibility

The Ministry highlighted that domestic LPG supply remained normal with no reports of dry outs at the distributorship level. Digital adoption played a significant role in this stability, as online bookings reached 98 per cent and 93 per cent of deliveries were completed through authentication codes.

To provide further flexibility, the number of 5 kg cylinders was doubled, and alternate fuel options such as kerosene and coal were made available to consumers.

"The sale of 5 kg cylinders has also been increased. Oil marketing companies are running awareness camps. Since 3rd April, around 5,000 camps have been organised. Around 57,800 cylinders have been sold in these camps. Yesterday, 583 camps were organised. Around 8,575 cylinders have been sold in these camps. Since 23rd March, around 14,60,000 cylinders of 5 kg have been sold," the Joint Secretary said.

Support for Industrial and Critical Sectors

The government also focused on the industrial and petrochemical sectors, constituting a joint working group on March 24 to ensure the availability of feedstock. This resulted in the allocation of C3 and C4 streams for petrochemical use, with approximately 1,000 tonnes of LPG per day directed toward the pharmaceutical and chemical departments. Furthermore, City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities were instructed to provide 100 per cent supply to critical industries, while 95 per cent of natural gas requirements for fertilisers were met.

Measures Against Hoarding and Black Marketing

To prevent market malpractices, authorities established control rooms in all states and union territories. Monitoring committees conducted 2,100 surprise inspections recently, leading to penalties for 237 distributors and the suspension of 58 others to curb hoarding and black marketing.

"Finally, I would like to say to the citizens of the country through you that we have sufficient supplies available. And as required, LPG, petrol and diesel should be used," Sharma stated.

(ANI)