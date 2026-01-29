Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced a forthcoming Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) policy. He highlighted India's USD 500B energy sector opportunity and positive investor sentiment from global CEOs who met with PM Modi at India Energy Week.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will soon be coming up with a policy on Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) which will work on the strong policy base already in place across the CBG value chain, financial assistance for biomass aggregation machinery, and scheme for development of pipeline infrastructure, said Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday.

While speaking at the India Energy Week in Goa, Puri said, "We had convened this high level conference (India Energy Week) on 28th and 29th January, where the key outcomes were presented, based on which, the policy will be formulated."

USD 500 Billion Opportunity in Energy Sector

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Puri said, "India's economic trajectory offer a USD 500 billion opportunity in the energy sector, and USD 100 billion in exploration and production. 27 top CEOs, both from India and abroad, met with PM Modi yesterday, and the general message from everyone was about how they view the Indian trajectory - very positive vibes."

"One CEO said we have invested USD 5 billion, and we are going to invest more. So, India is today very central to all the global discourse on energy, both in terms of consumption, energy transition, sustainability, and the ecosystem," Puri said.

India-EU FTA Nears Implementation

On the India-EU FTA, Minister Puri said, "This FTA has been in the works for many, many years. As far as I remember, it started in 2006-07. In 2013, they were expecting to conclude it. The good news is that the negotiations have finally concluded. Now it's time for cleaning up the legal text, etc., and as Piyush Goyal ji said, we are fully hopeful that it will be implemented in 2026."

CEOs Convey Confidence in India's Growth to PM Modi

During interaction with PM Modi on Wednesday, the CEOs expressed strong confidence in India's growth trajectory. They conveyed their keen interest in expanding and deepening their business presence in India, citing policy stability, reform momentum, and long-term demand visibility.

Welcoming the CEOs, Prime Minister said that these roundtables have emerged as a key platform for industry-government alignment. He emphasized that direct feedback from global industry leaders helps refine policy frameworks, address sectoral challenges more effectively, and strengthen India's position as an attractive investment destination. (ANI)