The Technology Development Board signed a deal with NTF Energy Solutions to build a manufacturing facility. It will commercialise indigenous Type-IV composite CNG cylinders to boost India's clean mobility and domestic manufacturing goals.

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): The Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has signed an agreement with Delhi-based NTF Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd for setting up a manufacturing facility to commercialise indigenous Type-IV composite CNG cylinders aimed at supporting India's clean mobility and domestic manufacturing goals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the Ministry of Science & Technology, the project titled "Establishment of Manufacturing Facility for Commercialization of Type-IV CNG Cylinder" will focus on producing advanced composite CNG cylinders using filament winding, blow moulding and high-pressure testing technologies. The initiative is aimed at strengthening India's domestic capabilities in advanced gas storage systems for clean transportation and emerging energy applications in line with the government's clean energy and Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Advanced Features and Benefits

The Ministry stated that Type-IV composite cylinders offer up to 75 per cent weight reduction compared to conventional steel cylinders, improving vehicle efficiency and helping reduce carbon emissions. The cylinders have been designed with a corrosion-free polymer liner, optimized CFRP layup and advanced mechanical locking systems to enhance safety, durability and resistance to leakage and pressure cycling.

Government's Vision and Support

"The development and commercialization of advanced Type-IV composite cylinders is important for strengthening India's clean mobility infrastructure and indigenous manufacturing ecosystem," said Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB. "TDB's support to NTF Energy Solutions reflects the Government's commitment towards enabling next-generation technologies that contribute to sustainable transportation, energy security, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Indigenous Development and Economic Impact

The technology has been developed indigenously by NTF Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd and is intended to support India's expanding CNG mobility ecosystem. The proposed manufacturing facility will use locally available raw materials and advanced production processes to create a cost-competitive ecosystem for high-pressure composite cylinders. The project is also expected to contribute towards import substitution and development of a resilient clean-energy supply chain.

Naveen Jain, Managing Director, and Naman Jain, Director, NTF Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd, said TDB's support would help accelerate the commercialization of indigenous lightweight composite cylinder technologies and contribute to cleaner mobility solutions in India. (ANI)