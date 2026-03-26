Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held high-level talks on the sidelines of the WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference with leaders from the US, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Chile, Nepal, and Paraguay to bolster bilateral economic cooperation.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal held a series of high-level meetings with international leaders to address global trade challenges and bolster bilateral economic cooperation. The discussions took place on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 14th Ministerial Conference (MC14) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), where Agrawal engaged with representatives from the United States, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Chile, Nepal and Paraguay to discuss strategic trade reforms and bilateral agreements.

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Bilateral Engagements on MC14 Sidelines

Meeting with the United States

The Commerce Secretary met with Ambassador Joseph Barloon, the Deputy United States Trade Representative and Chief of Permanent Mission of the United States to the WTO. "Had detailed discussions on the MC14 agenda and explored strategic ways to further deepen our economic cooperation and bilateral trade ties," the Department of Commerce said on X.

Talks with Saudi Arabia

In another significant interaction, Agrawal met with Fareed bin Saeed Al-Asaly, the Deputy Governor for International Organisations and Agreements of Saudi Arabia. "Discussed the ongoing challenges to global trade, MC14 agenda as well as exchanged views on deepening bilateral economic ties," the Department of Commerce noted.

Discussions with the Philippines

The Secretary also engaged with Allan B Gepty, the Undersecretary for the International Trade Group at the Department of Trade and Industry of the Philippines. "Had productive discussions on WTO reforms and promoting bilateral trade under the India-Philippines PTA. Also discussed ongoing AITIGA negotiations and related market access issues," the Department of Commerce stated.

Engagement with Chile

Furthering India's economic reach in South America, Agrawal met with Paula Estevez Weinstein, the Vice-Minister of International Economic Relations of Chile. "Discussed progress in India-Chile CEPA negotiations, its early conclusion, and explored ways to further strengthen bilateral economic cooperation and trade," the Department of Commerce said on X.

Dialogue with Nepal

Agrawal also held talks with Ram Prasad Subedi, the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Nepal to the United Nations and WTO in Geneva. "Discussed the MC 14 agenda and various aspects of it. We also discussed how to further strengthened our trade relations and streamline trade through institutional mechanism," the Department of Commerce highlighted.

Meeting with Paraguay

On the same day, Agarwal also met with Ambassador Patricia Frutos, Vice-Minister for International Trade and Integration of Paraguay. "Had productive discussions on the MC14 agenda and enhancing bilateral trade," the Department of Commerce said on X. (ANI)