Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India bans export of broken rice to increase domestic availability

    The notification, effective from September 9, 2022, comes a day after the government imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice.

    India bans export of broken rice to increase domestic availability
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Sep 9, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

    The Centre has banned the export of broken rice to increase domestic availability, a government notification said on Friday. A notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said: 'Export Policy of broken rice is amended from Free to Prohibited.'

    The notification, effective from September 9, 2022, comes a day after the government imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice. The notification clarified that provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 regarding the transitional arrangement shall not be applicable under the new guidelines.

    To boost domestic supplies amid a fall in area under the paddy crop in the current Kharif season, the government had on Thursday imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice, except for parboiled rice. According to a notification by the revenue department, an export duty of 20 per cent has been imposed on 'rice in husk (paddy or rough)' and 'husked (brown) rice'.

    Developing story

    Last Updated Sep 9, 2022, 10:31 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers presents Gold Loan Utsav with exciting festive offers

    Muthoottu Mini Financiers presents Gold Loan Utsav with exciting festive offers

    Zeerozone (ZEZO), Polkadot (DOT), and Gnosis (GNO): These 3 Coins Can Take Trip to the Moon After Bear Market

    Zeerozone (ZEZO), Polkadot (DOT), and Gnosis (GNO): These 3 Coins Can Take Trip to the Moon After Bear Market

    WHAT IS QUILVIUS (QVUI)? LET'S EXPLORE THIS UPCOMING METAVERSE CRYPTO PROJECT

    WHAT IS QUILVIUS (QVUI)? LET'S EXPLORE THIS UPCOMING METAVERSE CRYPTO PROJECT

    SupertideFi Aave Stellar: Three Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Do 200x-snt

    SupertideFi, Aave, Stellar: Three Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Do 200x 

    Big Eyes Coin The p'urr'fect platform to earn billions-vpn

    Big Eyes Coin – The p'urr'fect platform to earn billions

    Recent Stories

    'Close relationship with British Royal Family': Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn Queen Elizabeth's demise AJR

    'Close relationship with British Royal Family': Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn Queen Elizabeth's demise

    Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt calculating Sidharth Malhotra's sins; a full family entertainment RBA

    Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn as Chitragupt calculates Sidharth Malhotra's sins; a full family entertainment

    Apple Watch Ultra launch took away Pornhub viewers reveals data gcw

    Apple Watch Ultra launch took away Pornhub viewers, reveals data

    Neeraj Chopra adds another historic feather to his cap by winning Diamond League Finals title-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra adds another historic feather to his cap by winning Diamond League Finals title

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away Here are 5 lesser known facts about her gcw

    Queen Elizabeth II passes away: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about her

    Recent Videos

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon
    Kartavya Path walkthough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Kartavya Path walkthrough: Inside the reimagined Rajpath

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup T20 2022: Too much crap on social media Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    'Too much crap on social media...' Rohit Sharma backs pacer Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho final, UKK 2022, Highlights and top moments: Suraj Lande heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion, Telugu Yoddhas runner-up-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Highlights: Lande’s heroics allow Odisha Juggernauts to be crowned champion

    Video Icon