India bans export of broken rice to increase domestic availability

The Centre has banned the export of broken rice to increase domestic availability, a government notification said on Friday. A notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said: 'Export Policy of broken rice is amended from Free to Prohibited.'

The notification, effective from September 9, 2022, comes a day after the government imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice. The notification clarified that provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 regarding the transitional arrangement shall not be applicable under the new guidelines.

To boost domestic supplies amid a fall in area under the paddy crop in the current Kharif season, the government had on Thursday imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice, except for parboiled rice. According to a notification by the revenue department, an export duty of 20 per cent has been imposed on 'rice in husk (paddy or rough)' and 'husked (brown) rice'.

Developing story