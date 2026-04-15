Austrian Minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi to advance bilateral ties in sustainable infrastructure and green mobility. The meeting is part of a larger high-level Austrian delegation visit led by Chancellor Stocker.

Focus on Sustainable Infrastructure and Green Mobility

Austrian Minister of Economy, Energy and Tourism, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, called on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi today. The meeting centred on advancing bilateral relations through a focus on sustainable infrastructure and the shared goals of green mobility. Both leaders engaged in discussions aimed at aligning the economic interests of India and Austria with modern energy transitions and technological innovation.

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Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, said on X, "Austrian Minister of Economy, Energy and Tourism, H.E. Mr. Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, called on in New Delhi today. The meeting featured productive discussions on strengthening cooperation in sustainable infrastructure, green mobility, and energy transition, while exploring opportunities for enhanced collaboration in technology exchange to boost bilateral trade and innovation."

Austrian Chancellor's Official Visit to India

Earlier, Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday for his first official visit to India. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said that Stocker's visit will impart further momentum to the 'Enhanced India-Austria partnership'.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "A warm welcome to Federal Chancellor Dr. Christian Stocker of Austria on his first official visit to India. He was received by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse at the airport. India and Austria share a warm and friendly relationship. Chancellor Stocker's visit will impart further momentum to 'Enhanced India-Austria partnership'."

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

During the visit, the Austrian leader is scheduled to engage in comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on the current state of India-Austria relations and exchanging perspectives on significant regional and global developments. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas." This trip is particularly significant as it represents Stocker's inaugural official visit to Asia, as well as his first trip to India. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, which includes the Federal Minister of Economy, Energy and Tourism, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, along with senior government officials and prominent business leaders.

The MEA further noted that the two leaders "will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in multilateral fora." To mark the occasion, the "Prime Minister will host a lunch in honour of the visiting dignitary". In addition to his meeting with the Prime Minister, Chancellor Stocker will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Reflecting on the historical context of the relationship, the MEA highlighted that "India and Austria share warm, friendly and multi-faceted ties, rooted in shared democratic values."

The ministry also pointed out that the "highly successful visit of the prime minister to Austria in July 2024 substantially elevated the contemporary relations between the two countries." (ANI)