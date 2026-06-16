Ventura states India's long-term growth outlook is robust despite global uncertainties, buoyed by domestic demand and infrastructure spending. It's an attractive investment destination with promising sectors like healthcare, power, and tech.

India's long-term growth outlook remains robust despite global geopolitical uncertainties and intermittent market volatility, supported by resilient domestic demand, infrastructure investments and improving corporate fundamentals, according to financial services firm Ventura.

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During a webinar on Current Market Opportunities: Sectors, Stocks, FII Flows, Macro & Geopolitical Insights, Ventura said India's macroeconomic strength, healthy corporate balance sheets and sustained domestic participation continue to make it an attractive investment destination.

"India remains one of the most attractive investment destinations globally, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, policy continuity, increasing domestic participation and a resilient corporate earnings cycle," said Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research at Ventura.

Promising Sectors and Market Drivers

The firm said sectors such as healthcare, power equipment, financial services, technology, recycling and energy transition offer promising investment opportunities, while industries linked to infrastructure development, financialisation and sustainability are well-positioned to benefit from the country's long-term growth trajectory.

Ventura highlighted that strong earnings momentum, improving foreign institutional investor (FII) sentiment and domestic growth drivers are expected to support Indian equities going forward.

According to Ventura, the power and infrastructure sector continues to benefit from India's energy transition and infrastructure expansion, while healthcare and pharmaceuticals remain key structural growth themes.

The technology sector is witnessing continued momentum from digital transformation and artificial intelligence adoption, it added.

Investor Approach and Emerging Themes

"Investors should focus on businesses with strong earnings visibility, healthy balance sheets and clear growth catalysts while maintaining a disciplined long-term investment approach," Bolinjkar said.

Ventura sees emerging opportunities in defence, power, healthcare, recycling and financials amid improving market fundamentals.

The webinar also identified recycling and sustainability as emerging long-term opportunities, supported by regulatory tailwinds and growing focus on the circular economy.

Strong earnings momentum, improving FII sentiment, domestic growth drivers and sector specific opportunities is expected to support Indian equities. (ANI)