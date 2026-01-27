Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu met Airbus executives to discuss integrating Indian MSMEs into global aviation supply chains. The talks focused on strengthening collaboration as India emerges as a key manufacturing and innovation hub.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu held a meeting with senior executives of Airbus to discuss ways to deepen the integration of Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into global aviation supply chains, reflecting the growing role of India in the global aerospace ecosystem.

The minister met Wouter van Wersch, Executive Vice President International at Airbus, and Jurgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia. The discussions focused on strengthening collaboration between Airbus and Indian industry, particularly MSMEs, as India continues to emerge as a key manufacturing and innovation hub for the global aviation sector.

Deepening Global Partnerships

Sharing details of the interaction through a social media post, the Civil Aviation Minister said that India has today emerged as a convergence hub for the interests, innovation and investment of global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). "Met Wouter van Wersch (Executive VP International, Airbus) and Jurgen Westermeier (President & MD, Airbus India & South Asia) today. Had a very positive interaction on deepening the integration of Indian MSMEs into global aviation supply chains," the minister said in his post.

He highlighted that global aerospace majors are increasingly looking at India not only as a market, but also as an important base for manufacturing and supply chain integration. The minister further noted that the Indian aviation ecosystem is steadily evolving into a major industry, with a strong focus on indigenous manufacturing. He said India is increasingly manufacturing aircraft components domestically and is also moving towards the development of regional transport aircraft, reflecting the country's growing capabilities in the aerospace sector.

Key Manufacturing Milestone

Highlighting a key milestone in India's manufacturing journey, the minister said that all eight doors of the Airbus A220 aircraft are now made in India. This development underlines the expanding role of Indian companies in the global production network of one of the world's leading aircraft manufacturers.

Boosting 'Make in India' in Aviation

The meeting comes at a time when India's civil aviation sector is witnessing rapid growth, supported by rising air traffic, infrastructure development and a strong policy push towards "Make in India". The focus on MSMEs is expected to help smaller Indian companies gain access to global markets, advanced technologies and long-term business opportunities.

The interaction between the Civil Aviation Minister and Airbus leadership shows continued efforts to deepen global partnerships and accelerate the transformation of India's aviation ecosystem into a globally integrated and manufacturing-driven industry. (ANI)