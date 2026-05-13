The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) and Prasar Bharati signed an MoU to air investor awareness scroll messages on Doordarshan channels to promote financial literacy and help investors reclaim unclaimed dividends and shares.

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Public Service broadcaster Prasar Bharati to strengthen nationwide investor awareness initiatives through the dissemination of informative scroll messages on Doordarshan across National and Regional channels.

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Strategic Collaboration for Public Outreach

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the MoU signing event was presided over by Anita Shah Akella, CEO IEPFA and Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, who underscored the importance of collaborative public outreach initiatives in strengthening investor awareness and promoting financial literacy among citizens across the country. She highlighted that leveraging trusted public broadcasting platforms such as Doordarshan would enable critical information related to investor protection, unclaimed dividends and shares, and safe investing practices to reach a wider audience, including individuals in remote and underserved regions.

The MoU was formally signed by Aditya Sinha, General Manager, IEPFA and Sanjay Prasad, Deputy Director General, Prasar Bharati (Sales), marking a significant step towards enhancing nationwide investor awareness through strategic collaboration.

Empowering Investors Through Information

This strategic collaboration aims to leverage Prasar Bharati's extensive reach to deliver key messages related to investor awareness, the process of reclaiming unclaimed dividends and shares transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA). The scroll messages will be broadcast on Doordarshan channels, ensuring wide accessibility, including in remote and underserved regions.

Through this initiative, IEPFA seeks to empower investors with timely and accurate information, encouraging them to utilise facilities such as the Search Facility and file claims through Form IEPF-5. The campaign will also focus on spreading awareness about fraud prevention and the importance of safe investing practices. The MoU underscores IEPFA's continued commitment to building an informed investor community and promoting financial inclusion through collaborative efforts with key public institutions. (ANI)