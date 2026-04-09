Tribes Communication and Omnicom Media won Gold at the ET Design & Creativity Awards for 'The Living Hexagon.' Created for HSBC at GIFT City, the kinetic installation reimagines the bank's logo to reflect progress, momentum, and adaptability.

Tribes Communication and Omnicom Media have won Gold for Most Creative Traditional OOH at the ET Design & Creativity Awards for The Living Hexagon, created in partnership with HSBC's International Financial Services Centre (HSBC IBU). The objective was to create a presence for the international bank at GIFT City one that didn't just stand out but belonged within India's emerging global financial hub.

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Reimagining a Brand Icon

The project began with one of the world's most tightly governed brand assets - the hexagon. A mark defined by precision, consistency, and global recognition.

To express the international bank's core values of progress, momentum, and adaptability, Tribes reimagined the static logo as a kinetic structure one that responds to wind and light, shifting continuously through the day.

Built from modular triangular units aligned along a precise geometric axis, each element moves in harmony to create a seamless sense of motion turning a fixed identity into an adaptive system that evolves with its environment while remaining unmistakably HSBC.

A Landmark Symbolizing Progress

Positioned at a key entry point into GIFT City, The Living Hexagon functions as more than communication. It acts as a marker of movement and progress, reflecting the pace and fluidity of global finance, while embedding the international bank into the city's architectural and cultural fabric. (ANI)