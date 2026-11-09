HSBC has upgraded Indian stocks to 'overweight', driven by strong corporate earnings and growth prospects. Conversely, the firm downgraded Chinese equities to 'neutral', citing limited catalysts for growth in the current market environment.

HSBC Upgrades India Market Outlook

Global financial services firm HSBC has upgraded Indian equities to 'overweight' from 'neutral', citing resilient corporate earnings, improved growth prospects and more reasonable valuations following a prolonged period of market correction and underperformance against emerging markets.

In its latest Asia-Pacific equity strategy report, HSBC said India offers an attractive investment opportunity amid improving earnings momentum, strong credit growth and policy measures supporting economic growth and currency stability. The report noted that Indian equities have undergone a multi-year valuation reset, making valuations more attractive, particularly among large-cap stocks. It also highlighted that only 22 per cent of global emerging market (GEM) funds are currently overweight on India, indicating scope for further investor allocation. "Growth remains resilient despite a series of macro shocks (i.e., higher interest rates and oil)," the report said, adding that the pace of earnings downgrades has become significantly more modest. HSBC said India's relatively low volatility and diversification benefits make it attractive in Asian markets that are increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence-related stocks.

Sectoral Preferences and Economic Risks

On sectoral preferences, the brokerage favoured banks, supported by an improved growth outlook, and identified opportunities in industrial segments, particularly capital goods, cement, ports and electronic manufacturing services. Within the consumption space, HSBC expressed a preference for consumer discretionary stocks over staples, particularly retailers and automobile companies. It also maintained a positive view on insurers and hospitals, citing their growth potential despite recent regulatory uncertainties.

However, the report flagged elevated crude oil prices and the possibility of an El Niño weather pattern as risks to India's economic outlook. It cautioned that sustained high energy prices could put pressure on domestic demand and the currency, while higher inflation could particularly affect rural consumption. Despite these concerns, HSBC said the potential earnings downgrades in the coming quarters are unlikely to be significant enough to materially affect overall market sentiment.

Strategic Shift Regarding China

Alongside the upgrade for India, HSBC downgraded Chinese equities to 'neutral' from 'overweight', citing limited catalysts for a sustained market re-rating despite attractive valuations and recent policy support. The report observed that weak consumer confidence, continued stress in the property market and softer domestic investment remain key challenges for China's growth outlook.

It also pointed to subdued southbound investment flows and declining margin financing as indicators of weaker investor appetite, while noting the absence of clear signs of meaningful near-term policy support to strengthen underlying economic growth. "Our downgrade reflects our belief that there are limited catalysts that can drive a sustained re-rating," the report said. Within China, HSBC maintained preferences for banks, consumer stocks offering attractive bond yields, biotechnology and technology hardware companies expected to benefit from the rollout of artificial intelligence. (ANI)

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