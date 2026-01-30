HPCL and the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) signed an MoU at India Energy Week 2026 to improve access to the Chhara LNG terminal in Gujarat. IGX will build a digital platform for users to book regasification services through a market-based system.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday to increase access to the Chhara LNG terminal in Gujarat.

The agreement was finalised during India Energy Week 2026 in Goa. Under this partnership, IGX will build a digital platform that allows users to book regasification services at the terminal through a market-based system. HPCL will make specific amounts of storage and regasification capacity available on the platform for set periods.

A Move Towards Transparency and Efficiency

This move is intended to increase the use of the infrastructure at Chhara and allow more participants to enter the gas market. The collaboration focuses on using digital tools to make the process of securing gas infrastructure more transparent for companies across India.

Anuj Mehrotra, Executive Director of Natural Gas at HPCL, stated, "The collaboration with IGX reflects HPCL's commitment to transparent, efficient, and market-oriented access to critical gas infrastructure. Leveraging digital platforms and market mechanisms, the initiative aims to enhance utilization of the Chhara LNG terminal and accelerate adoption of natural gas across key consuming sectors."

Strengthening India's Gas Market

The partnership aims to create a more liquid gas market by improving how capacity is traded and used. By moving towards a market-driven model for regasification, the two organisations expect to see better price discovery and higher efficiency in the national energy supply chain.

Rajesh K. Mediratta, MD & CEO of IGX, said, "This MoU marks a significant step in strengthening India's gas market architecture. Market-based access to regasification capacity will enhance efficiency, broaden participation, and improve price discovery, thereby accelerating the growth of natural gas in India's energy mix." (ANI)