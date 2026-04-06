HPCL is maintaining uninterrupted fuel and LPG supply across India, selling over 10.7 crore litres of petrol and diesel on Saturday. The company has also intensified enforcement, conducting over 4,000 inspections to curb malpractices.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd on Monday said it continues to ensure the uninterrupted supply of fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas across the country. The government-owned petroleum company has also intensified enforcement through surprise inspections to curb malpractices, with over 4,028 inspections.

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Fuel and LPG Supply Details

The company said that it sold 38,986 KL (over 3.8 Crore Litres ) of Petrol & 69,357 KL (over 6.9 Crore Litres) of Diesel on Saturday. "The Company catered to a widespread customer base of over 1.94 Crore consumers during the day. To support seamless distribution, 9,951 tankers carrying Petrol and Diesel were dispatched to retail outlets, ensuring efficient and timely deliveries across all regions," the press release said.

In the LPG segment, the company maintained normal deliveries of 14,40,000 cylinders, demonstrating its commitment to prompt and reliable service. In addition, HPCL delivered free trade LPG of 31,786 nos. (units) of 5 Kg cylinders and 2,383 nos. (units) of 2 Kg cylinders.

Enforcement and Action Against Malpractices

The petroleum company further added that it has intensified enforcement through surprise inspections. "Over 4,028 inspections have been conducted, with action taken against 53 distributors, including suspension of 20 distributorships. These efforts are being undertaken in close coordination with other Oil Marketing Companies and State Governments. So far, around 653 raids have been conducted, 40 FIRs registered, and more than 3,163 cylinders seized," the release read.

Reassurance to Customers

"HPCL confirms that LPG supplies remain steady and there is no shortage. To maintain a smooth distribution process, customers are encouraged to book only as needed, ignore unverified rumours, and trust official announcements exclusively," the company said.

The company said it reassures all customers that domestic LPG supplies remain stable, adequate, and under close monitoring, despite ongoing geopolitical developments. LPG distribution continues to receive the highest operational priority.

Digital Booking and Secure Delivery

Customers are encouraged to use digital platforms such as IVRS, SMS, Missed Call, HP PAY, and WhatsApp for refill bookings, with close to 94% of bookings already being made through these channels. Deliveries are secured through DAC/OTP-based authentication, ensuring safe and verified receipt.