Is your Aadhaar safe? A step-by-step guide to check who is using UIDAI number

Your Aadhaar number is crucial, and its security is paramount. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides a way to track its usage through the "Authentication History" feature on the myAadhaar website. This allows you to monitor and protect your Aadhaar from potential misuse.

Our 12-digit Aadhaar number has grown to be a crucial piece of identification. We must provide our Aadhaar information to prove our identification whether we travel, get admitted, or establish a new bank account. Actually, Aadhaar has facilitated our access to financial institutions and government agencies. But as its usage has grown, Aadhaar has also become a popular target for con artists looking to utilize it to commit illicit or financial wrongdoing. As a result, protecting your Aadhaar is crucial.





However, how can you determine whether someone is abusing your Aadhaar? The "Authentication History" function on the myAadhaar site is an online service provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the regulatory agency in charge of Aadhaar, to assist Aadhaar holders in keeping track of actions associated with their Aadhaar. Aadhaar holders may monitor and safeguard their Aadhaar-related actions with this tool.

Here's a detailed instruction on how to monitor the usage of your Aadhaar and safeguard it if you think it may be being misused. 1. Go to the myAadhaar website: Visit myAadhaar's official website.

2. To log in using an OTP, enter the shown captcha code and your Aadhaar number. To access your account, click "Login With OTP" and enter the one-time password that was provided to the registered cellphone number.

3. View your history of authentication: To examine Aadhaar usage within a certain time period, select the "Authentication History" option and pick a range of dates.

4. Examine the specifics: Examine the mentioned transactions carefully now. Report any strange or suspicious activities right away if you see it.



If your Aadhaar number appears to be associated with any unauthorized activity: -- Dial 1947, UIDAI's toll-free hotline.

-- Send an email to help@uidai.gov.in with any problems.

