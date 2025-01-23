Is your Aadhaar safe? A step-by-step guide to check who is using UIDAI number

Your Aadhaar number is crucial, and its security is paramount. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides a way to track its usage through the "Authentication History" feature on the myAadhaar website. This allows you to monitor and protect your Aadhaar from potential misuse.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

Our 12-digit Aadhaar number has grown to be a crucial piece of identification. We must provide our Aadhaar information to prove our identification whether we travel, get admitted, or establish a new bank account. Actually, Aadhaar has facilitated our access to financial institutions and government agencies. But as its usage has grown, Aadhaar has also become a popular target for con artists looking to utilize it to commit illicit or financial wrongdoing. As a result, protecting your Aadhaar is crucial.

 

article_image2

However, how can you determine whether someone is abusing your Aadhaar? The "Authentication History" function on the myAadhaar site is an online service provided by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the regulatory agency in charge of Aadhaar, to assist Aadhaar holders in keeping track of actions associated with their Aadhaar. Aadhaar holders may monitor and safeguard their Aadhaar-related actions with this tool.

 

article_image3

Here's a detailed instruction on how to monitor the usage of your Aadhaar and safeguard it if you think it may be being misused.

1. Go to the myAadhaar website: Visit myAadhaar's official website.
2.  To log in using an OTP, enter the shown captcha code and your Aadhaar number. To access your account, click "Login With OTP" and enter the one-time password that was provided to the registered cellphone number.
3. View your history of authentication: To examine Aadhaar usage within a certain time period, select the "Authentication History" option and pick a range of dates.
4. Examine the specifics: Examine the mentioned transactions carefully now. Report any strange or suspicious activities right away if you see it.
 

article_image4

If your Aadhaar number appears to be associated with any unauthorized activity:

-- Dial 1947, UIDAI's toll-free hotline.
-- Send an email to help@uidai.gov.in with any problems.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

iPhone users finally gets Truecaller's live caller ID: How to enable the feature? gcw

iPhone users finally gets Truecaller's live caller ID: How to enable the feature?

Samsung Galaxy S25 series UNVEILED! A closer look at their specs, price and more gcw

Samsung Galaxy S25 series UNVEILED! A closer look at their specs, price and more

iPhone SE 4 new LEAK hints at Dynamic Island upgrade and more features gcw

iPhone SE 4 new LEAK hints at Dynamic Island upgrade and more features

iQOO Neo 10R to launch soon: New LEAK reveals specs, price in India and more gcw

iQOO Neo 10R to launch soon: New LEAK reveals specs, price in India and more

Apple iPhone SE 4's first look LEAKED? Here's what we know gcw

Apple iPhone SE 4's first look LEAKED? Here's what we know

Recent Stories

American Airlines Stock Set For Worst Day Since May 2024 After Weaker-Than-Expected Q1 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Sours

American Airlines Stock Set For Worst Day Since May 2024 After Weaker-Than-Expected Q1 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Sours

Football Is Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona? Man United stars representatives held talks with Catalan club HRD

Is Marcus Rashford heading to Barcelona? Man United star's representatives 'held talks' with Catalan club

Exicure Stock Soars Over 25% On Acquisition Of GPCR Therapeutics’ U.S. Unit: Retail Chatter Spikes

Exicure Stock Soars Over 25% On Acquisition Of GPCR Therapeutics’ U.S. Unit: Retail Chatter Spikes

Kinder Morgan Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Undecided

Kinder Morgan Stock In Spotlight After Q4 Earnings Miss: Retail’s Undecided

7 pomegranate benefits for youthful skin and health gcw

7 pomegranate benefits for youthful skin and health

Recent Videos

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Shahid Kapoor Visits Mithibai College Ahead of Deva Release | WATCH

Video Icon
Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Indu Nand Giri: From IT Professional to Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara

Video Icon
Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Raging Wildfire Engulfs Los Angeles Hills, Evacuations Ordered

Video Icon
PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Netaji, Engages with Youth on Parakram Diwas

Video Icon
Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Firefighting Aircraft Help Halt Wildfire in North San Diego, California

Video Icon