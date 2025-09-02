List of bank holidays in September 2025, including festivals and regular holidays. Banks will be closed on national and state holidays as per the official RBI notification. Standard second and fourth Saturday closures also apply.

With September starting, it's essential to know the bank holidays this month. Banks will be closed on national, state, and religious holidays as per the official list released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Additionally, all banks will be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. However, even though bank branches will be closed on these holidays, services like mobile banking, net banking, UPI, and ATMs will continue to function as usual.

Bank Holidays in September 2025

- September 3 (Tuesday) – Karma Puja

➝ Bank closed in Ranchi

- September 4 (Wednesday) – Onam Beginning

➝ Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi

- September 5 (Thursday) – Milad-un-Nabi / Thiruvonam / Ganesh Chaturthi / Indra Jatra

➝ Delhi, Lucknow, Jammu, Bhopal, Dehradun, Kanpur

➝ Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Vijayawada

➝ Imphal, Aizawl

- September 6 (Friday) – Indra Jatra / Local Holiday

➝ Gangtok, Jammu, Raipur, Srinagar

- September 12 (Thursday) – Milad-un-Nabi (Day After)

➝ Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar

- September 22 (Monday) – Navratri Sthapna

➝ Jaipur

- September 23 (Tuesday) – Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's Birthday

➝ Jaipur

- September 29 (Monday) – Durga Puja / Maha Saptami

➝ Agartala, Guwahati, Jaipur, Kolkata

- September 30 (Tuesday) – Maha Ashtami / Durga Puja

➝ Ranchi, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Guwahati, Agartala, Patna

Monthly Closing Days (Common to all banks)

- September 7 – Sunday

- September 13 – Second Saturday

- September 14 – Sunday

- September 21 – Sunday

- September 27 – Fourth Saturday

- September 28 – Sunday.