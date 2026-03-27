A Goldman Sachs report warns a Hormuz Strait disruption could tighten global agricultural markets by hitting fertilizer flows. Nitrogen prices have already surged 40%, threatening food supply chains, grain yields, and overall food inflation.

Impact on Global Fertilizer and Food Markets

A disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could significantly tighten global agricultural markets by constraining fertilizer flows and pushing up production costs, according to a recent Goldman Sachs Commodity Analyst report.

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The note highlights the strategic importance of the chokepoint, stating that "the Strait of Hormuz is a critical route in the global nitrogen fertilizer market, which accounts for 60% of global fertilizer use and is especially important for crops like corn and other grains." Any sustained disruption, therefore, has immediate implications for both input costs and food supply chains.

Immediate Supply Shocks and Cost Pressures

The report notes that supply shocks are already materialising. "Since the onset of the conflict, nitrogen fertilizer prices have risen by 40%," it said, underlining the speed at which geopolitical tensions are feeding into commodity markets.

A key concern is the dual impact on availability and cost structures. According to the report, "more than a quarter of global nitrogen fertilizer trade and about 20% of LNG -- the primary feedstock for nitrogen production -- typically transit the Strait," meaning disruptions "both constrain global fertilizer availability and raise fertilizer production costs elsewhere."

Supply-Side Risks Outweigh Inflationary Concerns

While higher input costs may pass through to food inflation, Goldman Sachs argues the bigger risk lies on the supply side. "The largest potential boost to grain prices could come from reduced grain supply," driven by "yield losses from delayed/sub-optimal nitrogen application" and "potential acreage shifts toward less fertilizer-intensive crops."

Uneven Regional Exposure

Regional exposure is uneven. The US may be relatively insulated in the near term, as "the conflict began just ahead of the planting season, by which point most farmers likely already secured fertilizers." However, the report cautions that shipping delays and lack of strategic reserves still leave some vulnerability.

More exposed regions, including Europe and Australia, could see tighter conditions. If disruptions persist, these markets "could increase demand for US grain exports... putting upward pressure on US prices."

Broader Macroeconomic Implications

Beyond agriculture, the report situates the disruption within a broader macro framework, warning of inflationary pressure coupled with weaker growth. It notes that "roughly 80% of the BCOM basket is either directly or indirectly exposed to the conflict via supply losses," creating "an unfavorable mix for both bonds and equities." (ANI)