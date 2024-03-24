Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Holi 2024: CAIT announces business worth Rs 50,000 crore done during festival, NO Chinese products sold!

    Praveen Khandelwal, General Secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), on Sunday stated that according to a survey, business worth Rs 50,000 crore was carried out across the country during the festive celebration of Holi.

    Holi 2024: CAIT announces business worth Rs 50,000 crore done during festival, NO Chinese products sold! snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 24, 2024, 6:39 PM IST

    Praveen Khandelwal, General Secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), on Sunday stated that according to a survey, business worth Rs 50,000 crore was carried out across the country during the festive celebration of Holi. He added that one of the key highlights this festive season is the response of Indians to PM Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat call as well as vocal for locals mission.

    In an interview with ANI, Khandelwal noted that no Chinese products were sold during Holi 2024, which signals a massive shift in the way buyers and sellers are operating in the country.

    "Tomorrow is Holi. We have conducted a survey according to which business worth Rs 50,000 crore has been done in the entire country, out of which business worth Rs 5,000 crore was done in New Delhi. The best thing is that PM Modi' Atmanirbhar Bharat call and vocal for locals have got a big place in it," he told ANI.

    Khandelwal further noted that following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, Indians started boycotting Chinese products and the same has led to a positive shift towards self-sufficient Bharat.

    "Earlier, when the customer used to come, they used to say show me the cheap item, meaning Chinese goods. Ever since what China did in Galwan Valley, we together launched a campaign to boycott Chinese products in Delhi. It is our endeavour to gradually free the country from Chinese products," the CAIT general secretary added.

    Earlier today,  PM Modi greeted people on the eve of Holi. In a post on X, he addressed them as his family members and wished that the festival associated with affection and harmony bring new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life.

    People partake in 'Holika Dahan', symbolizing the vanquishing of evil, on the eve of Holi, a vibrant festival celebrated nationwide with colours and exuberance. Different regions across the country commemorate the occasion with their distinct customs and traditions.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2024, 6:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Taste of India takes giant leap: Amul launches fresh milk in US, plans to use 'piyo glass full doodh' ad snt

    'Taste of India' takes giant leap: Amul launches fresh milk in US, plans to use 'piyo glass full doodh' ad

    Who is Grecia Munoz, the Mexican model married to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal? gcw

    Who is Grecia Munoz, the Mexican model married to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal?

    Kia India announces 3% price hike across models from April 1

    Kia India announces 3% price hike across models from April 1

    US implements landmark climate regulation: Majority of new cars to be electric or hybrids by 2032

    US implements landmark climate regulation: Majority of new cars to be electric or hybrids by 2032

    No long weekend for Income Tax department, all offices open from March 29 31 here is why gcw

    No long weekend for Income Tax department, all offices open from March 29-31; Here's why

    Recent Stories

    Kapil Sharma's show returns on Netflix: Ranbir Kapoor to Rohit Sharma, guest list RKK

    Kapil Sharma show on Netflix: Ranbir to Rohit Sharma, guest list here

    cricket IPL 2024: Spider Cam glitch delays Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants showdown (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Spider Cam glitch delays Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants showdown (WATCH)

    cricket PCB restores Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's contract after his written apology osf

    PCB restores Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's contract after his written apology

    Ranbir Kapoor does handstand as he prepares for 'Ramayana', fitness coach shares picture from training session RKK

    Ranbir Kapoor does handstand as he prepares for 'Ramayana', fitness coach shares picture from training session

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in five districts on March 25; Check forecast rkn

    Kerala: IMD predicts summer rain in five districts on March 25; Check forecast

    Recent Videos

    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH) snt

    The Atlantic Ocean could be swallowed by terrifying 'Ring of Fire', claims new study (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Worlds happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH) snt

    World's happiest countries in 2024: Which country tops and where India stands (WATCH)

    Video Icon