Holi 2024: CAIT announces business worth Rs 50,000 crore done during festival, NO Chinese products sold!

Praveen Khandelwal, General Secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), on Sunday stated that according to a survey, business worth Rs 50,000 crore was carried out across the country during the festive celebration of Holi. He added that one of the key highlights this festive season is the response of Indians to PM Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat call as well as vocal for locals mission.

In an interview with ANI, Khandelwal noted that no Chinese products were sold during Holi 2024, which signals a massive shift in the way buyers and sellers are operating in the country.

"Tomorrow is Holi. We have conducted a survey according to which business worth Rs 50,000 crore has been done in the entire country, out of which business worth Rs 5,000 crore was done in New Delhi. The best thing is that PM Modi' Atmanirbhar Bharat call and vocal for locals have got a big place in it," he told ANI.

Khandelwal further noted that following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, Indians started boycotting Chinese products and the same has led to a positive shift towards self-sufficient Bharat.

"Earlier, when the customer used to come, they used to say show me the cheap item, meaning Chinese goods. Ever since what China did in Galwan Valley, we together launched a campaign to boycott Chinese products in Delhi. It is our endeavour to gradually free the country from Chinese products," the CAIT general secretary added.

Earlier today, PM Modi greeted people on the eve of Holi. In a post on X, he addressed them as his family members and wished that the festival associated with affection and harmony bring new energy and enthusiasm in everyone's life.

People partake in 'Holika Dahan', symbolizing the vanquishing of evil, on the eve of Holi, a vibrant festival celebrated nationwide with colours and exuberance. Different regions across the country commemorate the occasion with their distinct customs and traditions.