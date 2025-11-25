Hindustan Zinc Limited's zinc base alloy ingots have received BIS certification, a move enhancing market credibility. The company is also marking World Quality Month by launching its innovative Agile Quality Circle to boost operational excellence.

Hindustan Zinc Limited has announced that its zinc base alloy ingots for Die Casting, Grade Zn Al 4, have received BIS certification as per IS 713:198, marking a significant boost to the company.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company said in a release that the certification strengthens the product's market credibility, regulatory compliance and customer confidence. "This achievement further supports the company's broader vision of delivering globally benchmarked, high-assurance products," the release added.

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

Hindustan Zinc Limited, India's only and the world's largest integrated zinc producer, and among the top five global silver producers, is celebrating World Quality Month with the theme "Think Differently", highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to innovation, data-driven decision-making, and operational excellence across its value chain.

Launch of Agile Quality Circle

A highlight of this year's Quality Month is the launch of the company's Agile Quality Circle, an evolved model that moves beyond the traditional 12-step quality circle framework. This modern and flexible approach allows teams to choose the most effective combination of quality tools tailored to specific challenges.

The Agile Quality Circle integrates seamlessly into Hindustan Zinc's robust quality ecosystem built on seven foundational pillars - Supplier Quality Management, Customer Management, Integrated Quality Management, Continuous Improvement, Leadership Involvement, Skill Development and Results Mapping.

Digital Ecosystem for Quality Assurance

Strengthening this ecosystem is Hindustan Zinc's fully digital Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), ensuring end-to-end transparency, traceability and rigorous data accuracy across quality assurance workflows.

Leadership Perspective

Speaking about the initiative, Arun Misra - CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said, "Quality at Hindustan Zinc is rooted in a culture of curiosity and continuous improvement. With the theme 'Think Differently' and the introduction of Agile Quality Circles, we are encouraging our people to challenge traditional methods and innovate with confidence. Our recent BIS certification further reinforces the strength of our quality systems, enabling us to deliver world-class products while setting new benchmarks in operational excellence."

About Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top 5 silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77 per cent of the primary zinc market in India. (ANI)