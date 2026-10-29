HCLTech has launched an AI-powered nano GCC on AWS to help enterprises scale AI adoption, offering a low-risk, flexible model for both established companies and mid-market businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

HCLTech Launches AI-Powered Nano GCC Solution

HCLTech launched an AI-powered nano Global Capability Centre (GCC) offering built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), aimed at helping enterprises move beyond AI experiments and scale their use of the technology in business operations. The company, in an official statement, said that the offering is part of HCLTech's GCC 360 solution suite and combines the company's GCC advisory capabilities with its AI platforms, including AI Force. It is designed to help businesses establish AI-focused operations with a smaller initial scope and expand them as they demonstrate value.

Strategic Target and Operational Approach

The model targets two types of enterprises. The first includes companies that already operate GCCs but want to introduce AI-led transformation without disrupting their existing operations. The second includes mid-market enterprises that do not have a presence in a country and want a lower-risk way to enter a new geography while accelerating their AI adoption. For existing GCCs, the model will support a hub-and-spoke approach anchored from HCLTech's Lucknow campus. For mid-market businesses, it offers a way to begin with focused projects, establish AI-native operating models, and expand gradually as their requirements grow.

Key Features of the Nano GCC Offering

Unlike traditional GCC models, which are generally built around a broad scope and scale, the nano GCC approach focuses on compact, product-centric teams and AI-enabled workflows. The offering covers AI-native engineering, autonomous IT operations, advanced data and analytics, and intelligent business operations. It also includes responsible AI governance. HCLTech will lead the design and implementation of the operating model, while AWS will provide joint go-to-market support and access to agentic AI services, including Amazon Bedrock, Kiro and AWS Transform, to accelerate delivery.

Global Rollout and Leadership Vision

The Asia Pacific region will be the first phase of the rollout as part of HCLTech's broader global strategy. The offering will be delivered through the company's India-based delivery organisation, supported by its Centre of Excellence in Lucknow, which will provide access to India's technology and engineering talent. "The nano GCC model is at an inflection point. What began as a cost and talent strategy is becoming the primary engine for enterprise AI capability building," said Kiran Cherukuri, Executive Vice President and Global GCC Practice Leader at HCLTech. He said enterprises were increasingly looking for ways to build AI-native operations without the delays associated with traditional setup models.

Prabhakar Appana, Senior Vice President and Global Head of the AWS Ecosystem Business Unit at HCLTech, said the offering would provide businesses with a faster, lower-risk route to building AI-native operations by combining HCLTech's GCC expertise and AI capabilities with AWS infrastructure and services. Amit Anshu, Head of GSI and IT Business at AWS India and South Asia, said enterprises across Asia Pacific wanted to build AI-native operations with greater speed and confidence. He said AWS cloud infrastructure, agentic AI services and DevOps capabilities would support the offering in helping businesses move from pilot projects to production and scale their operations as needed.