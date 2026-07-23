Gurugram's total office stock has crossed 100 million sq ft and is projected to grow to 125 million sq ft by 2030, according to a CBRE report. The city attracted USD 6 billion in investments since 2018 and has a large green-certified office stock.

Gurugram's total office stock has crossed 100 million square feet in 2026 and is projected to expand to nearly 120-125 million square feet by 2030, driven by continued growth in the city's commercial real estate market, according to CBRE's Corridors & Clusters: Driving Haryana's Next Growth Phase report.

The report highlighted that there has been a structural shift towards institutional-grade, sustainable offices. Additionally, "The milestone follows a five-year run in which the city leased 40 million sq. ft. of office space and added 21 million sq. ft. of new supply between 2021 and Q1 2026,"it said.

Investment and Sustainability Focus

According to CBRE, Gurugram attracted around USD 6 billion of investment inflows since 2018 and over half of its office stock is green-certified while one-third is institutionally owned. "The city accounts for around 6 per cent of India's entire REIT stock. Meanwhile, of the total 100 million sq. ft., around 59 million sq. ft. is now green-certified, and around 35 million sq. ft. is institutionally owned," it said.

Additionally, over the last five years international occupiers leased over 17 million sq. ft. in the city, it noted.

Investment Breakdown

"Land and site acquisitions accounted for the largest share of this capital (~50%), followed by built-up office assets (~38%) and industrial & logistics developments (~5%). The rest of the segments accounted for the remaining 7%."

Apart from this, the global and domestic companies are increasingly establishing large-scale campuses in Gurugram, while foreign universities are setting up facilities in Grade A technology parks. The Development Management Agreement (DMA) model is also facilitating capital-efficient development of institutional-quality projects.

A Four-Decade Transformation

"Gurugram's evolution from an industrial satellite town into a 100-million-square-foot office market reflects four decades of sustained infrastructure investment, policy support, and developer confidence. Not just scale, the city stands out in terms of quality of the real estate as well. Institutional ownership, green-certified assets and strong interest from international occupiers continue to deepen, positioning Gurugram among the most mature office markets in the country," said Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & North Africa, CBRE. (ANI)