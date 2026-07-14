The CCI has fined HP India over Rs 138 crore and 21 resellers around Rs 3.52 crore for bid-rigging and cartelisation in government tenders for personal computers and printer supplies. The action follows a lesser penalty application by HP India.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has imposed penalties totalling over Rs 142 crore on HP India and 21 of its resellers in two separate cases after finding them guilty of cartelisation and bid-rigging in the sale and supply of personal system products as well as printer consumables.

In two orders issued on July 13, 2026, under Section 27 of the Competition Act, 2002, the competition watchdog imposed a cumulative penalty of Rs 138.85 crore on HP India, while 21 resellers were collectively fined around Rs 3.52 crore. The Commission also directed HP India and the resellers to cease and desist from anti-competitive practices found to be in violation of Sections 3(3)(d) read with Section 3(1) of the Act.

Penalty for Personal System Products Cartel

The larger penalty relates to the personal system products segment, where the CCI imposed a fine of Rs 126.87 crore on HP India and around Rs 1.22 crore on five resellers. The Commission found that HP India dictated bid prices to its resellers and manipulated their participation in Government e-Marketplace (GeM) tenders by withholding authorisations, thereby influencing the bidding process to its advantage.

Resellers Fined in PC Segment

The five resellers found to have acted in collusion with HP India are Delphi Infosolutions, Digitech Computers, Orbit Techsol, Hind Technocare and Krishna Computers.

Fines in Printer Supplies Case

In a separate order concerning printer supplies products, including toner cartridges and other consumables used with print hardware, the CCI imposed an additional Rs 11.98 crore penalty on HP India and approximately Rs 2.30 crore on 16 Tier-2 resellers. According to the Commission, the resellers engaged in seeking and submitting support or cover bids, while HP India played a central role in facilitating the cartel arrangement.

Resellers in Printer Supplies Cartel

The resellers named in the order include DD Enterprises, Ascent Information, Kaypee Enterprises, Britex Enterprises, Alankar Distributors, Vijay Stationery Mart, G R Enterprises, Perfect Innovative, Khandelwal Traders, A Square Technologies, Innovative Solutions, Pioneer Technologies, Delphi Infosolutions, Shakti Marketing, International Computer Resources and Arms Peripherals.

Lesser Penalty Application and Official Liability

Both proceedings arose from lesser penalty applications filed by HP India under Section 46 of the Competition Act, disclosing the alleged cartel arrangements. Besides imposing penalties on the companies, the CCI also held officials of HP India and the concerned resellers liable under Section 48 of the Act and imposed monetary penalties on them. The orders were passed in suo-motu proceedings initiated by the Commission.

(ANI)