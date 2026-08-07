BEML Limited reported a 29% YoY rise in Q1 FY27 revenue to Rs 819.62 crore. The PSU's net loss narrowed to Rs 27.01 crore, and its EBITDA turned positive for the first time in a decade, driven by a 172% surge in new orders.

Defence public sector undertaking BEML Limited reported a 29 per cent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations in the first quarter of FY27, while its net loss narrowed sharply and operating earnings turned positive.

Strong Financial Turnaround

The company's consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 819.62 crore during the April-June quarter from Rs 633.99 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to its unaudited financial results.

BEML's consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 27.01 crore during the quarter from Rs 64.11 crore in Q1 FY26. Loss before tax also declined to Rs 33.71 crore from Rs 70.28 crore a year earlier.

The company said its EBITDA turned positive at Rs 3 crore during the quarter, marking its first positive first-quarter EBITDA in the last 10 years. The improvement came alongside higher production and a sharp rise in new orders.

Operational Growth and Order Book

Value of Production stood at Rs 777 crore, up 16 per cent year-on-year, supported by improved execution across the company's key businesses, according to BEML's press release. Order inflow during the quarter surged 172 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,181 crore from Rs 435 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Of the total orders secured during Q1 FY27, Mining and Construction accounted for Rs 589 crore, Defence contributed Rs 581 crore, while Rail and Metro accounted for Rs 11 crore. BEML's total order book stood at Rs 16,284 crore at the end of the June quarter, providing visibility for future revenue execution across its Defence, Rail and Metro, and Mining and Construction businesses.

Final Dividend Recommendation

Separately, BEML's board recommended a revised final dividend of Rs 12.28 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for FY26, representing 246 per cent of paid-up share capital. The company clarified that the Rs 12.28 final dividend is inclusive of the Rs 0.55 per share dividend recommended by the board on May 29, 2026.

About BEML

BEML is a Schedule 'A' public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence and operates across Defence and Aerospace, Mining and Construction, and Rail and Metro businesses. (ANI)