Union Minister Piyush Goyal met a Japanese delegation to discuss strengthening economic ties, MSME partnerships, and collaboration in key sectors. The talks also explored future pathways under the CEPA and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Strengthening India-Japan Economic Ties

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met a Japanese delegation led by Takayuki Kobayashi, Member of the House of Representatives and Chairperson of the Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, to discuss strengthening India-Japan economic engagement and enhancing bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

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Sharing details of the meeting, Goyal said on X, "Discussed strengthening India-Japan economic engagement, enhancing MSME partnerships, and deepening collaboration in key sectors like automobiles, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing."

Goyal highlighted the need to boost exports from India and improve market access, underlining the importance of creating a more enabling business environment to facilitate trade and investment between the two countries. The discussions also explored future pathways under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), along with broader frameworks for economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Minister noted that this "reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the business ecosystem and deepening economic ties with Japan, while identifying new opportunities for collaboration across sectors."

Focus on Boosting India's Exports

In a related development last week, Goyal chaired a review meeting on the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) and allied activities to strengthen implementation mechanisms, improve coordination among stakeholders and enhance monitoring frameworks aimed at boosting India's export performance.

"The discussion focused on strengthening implementation, improving coordination, and enhancing monitoring frameworks, while increasing emphasis on MSMEs, agricultural exports, and boosting Brand India," Goyal said.

The meeting emphasised improving execution at the ground level to ensure export policies are effectively implemented. It also focused on sectoral priorities and capacity building to accelerate export growth, while enhancing monitoring systems for timely tracking of progress. (ANI)