Focus on Regulatory Framework and Safety

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, held a pivotal meeting with a high-level delegation of fireworks traders and manufacturers from Tamil Nadu to discuss the future of the industry. The delegation, representing the backbone of India's fireworks manufacturing hub in Sivakasi, included Ganesan, President of the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers Association (TANFAMA), Asaithambi, President of the Sivakasi Fireworks Manufacturers Association (SIFMA), and J. Manik Rao, President of the Federation of Indian Fireworks Traders (FIFT).

Central to the discussions were comprehensive measures to strengthen the quality ecosystem of the industry. Government representatives emphasised that while the tradition of fireworks is integral to Indian culture, the transition towards a more robust regulatory framework is non-negotiable. The meeting addressed the urgent need for improved safety practices and emergency preparedness at manufacturing units to prevent industrial accidents.

Boosting Ease of Doing Business

Beyond safety, the dialogue explored strategic avenues to boost the ease of doing business for manufacturers and traders. The delegation highlighted the administrative hurdles that often stifle growth, prompting a discussion on streamlining licensing processes and clarifying environmental compliance. Industry leaders expressed optimism that a more collaborative relationship with regulators would help protect the livelihoods of the millions of people directly and indirectly employed by the sector.

A Roadmap for the Future

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to establish a roadmap for the industry's future, balancing heritage with modern safety standards. By addressing long-standing regulatory bottlenecks and emphasising quality control, the government aims to create an environment where the fireworks sector can thrive without compromising on public safety or environmental responsibilities.

As the industry moves forward, the focus will remain on implementing these discussed measures to safeguard both the economy and the community. (ANI)